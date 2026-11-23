Fall of Kylo Ren #4 reveals Kylo Ren disbanded the Knights of Ren. Tava Ren departs to rebuild a true dark side cult, setting up their future in Star Wars.

Supreme Leader Ben Solo formally dissolves the Knights of Ren in the latest issue of Fall of Kylo Ren #4 published by Marvel Comics. This decisive narrative shift occurs in a story written by Charles Soule and illustrated by Will Slinery. The event takes place chronologically between The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. The dissolution marks a definitive end to the group's existence as an independent faction within the Star Wars galaxy.

Tava Ren has become fully disillusioned with the current state of the organization. She observes that her former comrades are shifting their allegiances back to Kylo Ren. This change feels opportunistic rather than rooted in genuine loyalty or dark side ideology. Tava Ren declares her former warriors a shattered reflection of what the cult once was. This assessment prompts her to leave the group entirely.

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Ben Solo explicitly agrees with Tava Ren's harsh assessment. He tells the remaining warriors that they are no longer Knights of Ren. Instead, he reclassifies them as mere weapons for his political and military needs. This structural change allows him to maintain a paramilitary force. He intends to utilize their combat skills without committing to their original ideological cause.

This restructuring explains their brief and final role in Rise of Skywalker. The group serves Kylo Ren during the final conflict against the Resistance. They assist in the capture of Chewbacca on Exegol before ultimately falling to Ben Solo and Rey. Their demise was rapid and resulted in the complete destruction of this specific iteration of the cult.

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Tava Ren's departure opens a new chapter for the Knights of Ren franchise. Kylo Ren identifies her as the last true Knight of Ren. This distinction implies that she alone retains the genuine spirit of the original order. She is free to operate independently and potentially rebuild the organization. Her goal is to create a version of the cult that rivals the Sith in power.

Throughout the Skywalker saga the Knights have often been portrayed as cowards. They tended to switch sides based on who held the most power. Their connection to the Force known as The Shadow remained minor compared to the Dark Lords. However historical records suggest they were once far more formidable.

The current issue shows Tava Ren witnessing a holo-recording of an ancient and more powerful Ren. This artifact provides the knowledge she needs for reform. Tava Ren was shown in this latest issue witnessing a holo-recording of a much older Ren. She may use his knowledge to reform a new iteration of the Knights.

The dissolution of the current group sets the stage for a new iteration. This future version is expected to be more powerful and aligned with its original dark side intent. Fans have long been disappointed by the underutilization of these characters in the films. Their potential was largely wasted due to limited screen time. Charles Soule comic work has provided the depth and backstories that the movies lacked.

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This narrative pivot ensures the Knights of Ren have a viable path forward. Tava Ren may establish a new cult that challenges the existing power structures. Such a development could impact future stories including potential appearances in upcoming projects. The Fall of Kylo Ren #4 is now available in comic stores worldwide.