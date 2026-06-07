Kylie Woods Teases Drama and Diversity in Upcoming Reality Show

Reality TV star Kylie Woods, known for her marriage at a young age and entrepreneurial spirit, is set to star in 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'. Before her debut, Woods collaborated with Olive & June to create a line of press-on nails designed for busy moms and businesswomen. The show delves into the lives of young mothers in Orange County, where religious beliefs significantly influence their lives. Woods, who finds the community familiar, appreciates the open conversations about beliefs and lifestyles among the diverse cast.

Reality TV star Kylie Woods , 31, has teased drama and diverse perspectives in her upcoming show, 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County'. Before her debut, Woods partnered with Olive & June to launch a collection of 12 press-on nails, designed for busy moms and businesswomen like herself.

Woods, who was married at 21 and had her first child at 23, finds the show's community reminiscent of her upbringing. The show explores the lives of young mothers in Orange County, where religious beliefs shape their identities. Some cast members are actively involved in the church, while others have left or have close ties to it. Woods, who is married to She, appreciates the open conversations about beliefs and lifestyles among the diverse cast





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Kylie Woods Reality TV The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange Count Religion Diversity Open Conversations

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