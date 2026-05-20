Kylie Minogue Opens Up About Her Relationship with Jason Donovan and INXS Front Man Michael Hutchence

In a Netflix documentary spotlighting Kylie Minogue, she shares home video footage of her early romance with Jason Donovan and reminisces on her relationship with INXS front man Michael Hutchence, whom she dated for three years before his death six years later. The footage shows Kylie rolling around in bed giggling as Jason films her, while other moments showcase their arguments and his fear of losing her.

Kylie Minogue has shared never-before-seen home video footage with Jason Donovan . The couple, who famously starred together on Neighbours , dated for five years in the Eighties and launched a successful singing career during that time.

In a Netflix documentary featuring Kylie, she shared an insight into their romance, with Jason admitting that he was jealous of her success. The pair struggled with their relationship as Kylie's music career took off while Jason struggled to match her success. Home video footage of the duo shows fresh-faced Kylie rolling around in bed giggling, as Jason filmed her. Later, things soured between them after Kylie launched a commercially successful singing career but faced criticism.

Jason reminisced on their time together, recalling moments of jealousy and arguments, as well as remembering his fear of losing Kylie. Kylie also discussed her relationship with INXS front man Michael Hutchence, whom she dated for three years. Michael broke up with her in 1991 and died by suicide six years later, leaving Kylie heartbroken but feeling his presence 'always with her'





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Kylie Minogue Jason Donovan Neighbours Relationship Home Video Footage INXS Michael Hutchison Fear Of Losing Art Imitating Life Giggling Rolling Around Hiccups Success Criticism Agreements Partnership Binding Bond Devastation Reminiscing Heartbreak Hard Time Apart

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