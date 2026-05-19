Kylie Minogue opens up about heartbreak from Michael Hutchence breakup and search for love since

Kylie Minogue, the Australian singer, has shared her feelings regarding her breakup from late singer Michael Hutchence. The two had dated from 1989 to 1991. The relationship left her devastated, seeking a similar love ever since.

Kylie Minogue has shared how her breakup from late singer Michael Hutchence left her heartbroken and seeking a similar love ever since. The Australian singer discusses her romance with the INXS frontman in an upcoming Netflix documentary about her life, called Kylie, admitting that it left an indelible mark on her life.

'He was the first in so many ways. And one of those firsts was heartbreak. I was devastated,' the 57-year-old said in the docuseries. The Melbourne-born pop star and the Aussie rocker dated from 1989 to 1991, with both going on to have high profile relationships with other stars.

Michael had headline-grabbing romances with supermodel Helena Christensen and British TV star Paula Yates, while Kylie dated actor Olivier Martinez and was at one stage engaged to English actor Joshua Sasse. Kylie was last linked to Paul Solomons, the creative director of British GQ, with the pair splitting in 2023 after five years together.

Kylie Minogue (pictured) has shared how her breakup from late singer Michael Hutchence left her heartbroken and seeking a similar love ever since But Kylie confesses that she has not managed to replicate the magic that she and Hutchence once shared.

'You go on and live your lives, but it was definitely an amazing point in time and I've probably been looking for something like that ever since and I haven't got it,' Kylie said





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