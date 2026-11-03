Kylie Minogue Light Up Hollywood Music in Media Award Nomination

Kylie Minogue receives a Hollywood Music in Media Award nomination for Light Up, a song from her Netflix documentary Kylie. The ceremony is set for November 18, 2026.

Kylie Minogue has received a prestigious nomination for the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, recognizing her musical contribution to her personal biography. The Australian pop icon shared the news on social media platform X on November 3, 2026, expressing profound gratitude for the industry recognition. This honor specifically highlights the track Light Up, which serves as a pivotal element within her recently released Netflix documentary series.

Minogue Shares Emotional Reaction

The singer took to X to announce the nomination with a message filled with emotion and disbelief. She wrote that she was lost for words upon learning that Light Up had been selected for consideration in the Song - Documentary Film category. Minogue described the creation of the track as a dedicated endeavor and a deeply personal experience that required significant emotional investment. Her post emphasized the significance of being acknowledged for work tied so closely to her own life narrative.

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Song Significance Explained

Light Up appears prominently in the final episode of Kylie, a three-part documentary series that premiered on Netflix on May 20, 2026. Directed by Michael Harte, the series explores Minogue's life and career through intimate photographs, home videos, and candid interviews. The singer explained that the song addresses how those who truly love you possess a unique ability to see your potential even when you cannot see it yourself. She noted that this form of love can be spoken or unspoken, offering comfort when one feels lost, confused, lonely, or distressed.

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Documentary Cast and Crew

The documentary features insights from several notable figures in Minogue's professional and personal life. Her sister Dannii Minogue joins former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan, musician Nick Cave, and music producer Pete Waterman in providing context to her journey. These contributors help frame the narrative of Kylie, which delves into the complexities of fame and family. The inclusion of Light Up in the final episode underscores its thematic importance to the overall story arc presented in the series.

Award Ceremony Details

The 17th annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on November 18, 2026. During this event, the results for all nominated categories will be revealed to the public and attendees. This date marks the culmination of the selection process for the awards, where industry professionals recognize excellence in music across various media formats. Fans and critics alike are awaiting the announcement to see if Minogue's heartfelt composition will secure the top prize in its category.