Kylie Minogue: 'It's my lowest point of my career' - her stormy relationship with Jason Davenport in docu-series

A Netflix docu-series titled Kylie Minogue explores the star's career, relationships, and personal life. In an episode that delves into Kylie's romantic past, she shares home video footage of her time with Jason Davenport, her Neighbours co-star. Jason discusses their rough patch, stating that he was jealous of Kylie's success and compared their relationship to 'art imitating life.' Despite the arguments and ups and downs, they remained friends and worked together on her documentary when approached by Netflix. Meanwhile, Kylie discusses her tumultuous relationship with INXS frontman Michael Hutchence, detailing their HBO affair and their subsequent break-up.

Kylie Minogue has shared never-before-seen home video footage with Jason Donovan . The couple, who famously starred together on Neighbours , dated for five years in the Eighties and launched a successful singing career during that time.

In a Netflix documentary featuring Kylie, she shared an insight into their romance, with Jason admitting that he was jealous of her success. The duo's home video footage showed fresh-faced Kylie rolling around in bed giggling while Jason filmed her.

However, their relationship soon soured after Kylie's commercially successful singing career led to arguments with Jason. Jason discussed their time on Neighbours, saying, 'We could understand each other. And we must have fancied each other as well, that helps! We were just kids, we were fresh out of high school so it was that sweetheart romance.

' He also admitted feeling 'frightened I was going to lose her' when they got back in touch for her documentary. Kylie previously admitted she had forgotten about the clips' existence until Netflix producers were able to track them down, reminiscing about her days with Jason and Michael Hutchence





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Kylie Minogue Jason Donovan Neighbours Relationship Home Video Success Criticism Michael Hutchence

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