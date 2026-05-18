Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan reunite at Netflix documentary premiere

Kylie Minogue was joined by ex-boyfriend and former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary in London on Monday. The pair played onscreen lovers Charlene and Scott Robinson in the Aussie soap, before going on to date in real life for four years before splitting in 1989.

Kylie Minogue was joined by ex-boyfriend and former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary in London on Monday. The pair played onscreen lovers Charlene and Scott Robinson in the Aussie soap, before going on to date in real life for four years before splitting in 1989.

Kylie looked delighted to be reunited with Jason, also 57, as they cosied up on the red carpet. Kylie was also supported on her big night by younger sister Dannii, 54, with the trio posing together. Kylie stunned in a figure-hugging black dress which boasted a white lace trim and racy thigh-high split.

Meanwhile Jason caught the eye in a white blazer and bright blue trousers, completing the look with a red flower in his button hole. Back in 2022, the pair returned to Ramsay Street as they reprised their iconic characters for what was to be the soap's final ever episode. Dannii was also dressed to impress in a sparkly blue corset which she teamed with chic harem pants and sling back heels. The lookalike sister posed up a storm.

Amanda Holden looked sensational in a gold silk slip dress. Louise Redknapp turned up the head in a sheer lace skirt. Another Aussie icon was also in attendance, in the shape of TV's Courtney Act. In her upcoming documentary, Kylie opens up about her love life as she discusses dating narcissists and how she feels happier single ahead of the release of her Netflix documentary.

The star also spoke about the profound effect her relationship with Michael Hutchence had on her





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Kylie Minogue Jason Donovan Netflix Documentary London Red Carpet Charlene And Scott Robinson Neighbours Date Split Profound Effect Michael Hutchence Love Life Dating Narcissists Single Documentary Reunion Ex-Boyfriend Former Neighbours Co-Star Lookalike Sister Courtney Act Amanda Holden Louise Redknapp

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