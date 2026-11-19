“I love this stuff,” the podcast host raved.

Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce / Youtube; Getty Images for The Webby Awards“I have one in every bag that goes with me anywhere,” she said, calling it a “product I stand by.

”“I love this stuff,” the “Not Gonna Lie” host added during a segment about Ulta Beauty.

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“It is a really subtle lip. It also gives a little tingle so you can feel it working. ” While her favorite color is Cherry Blossom, it comes in a range of shades — from pretty pinks to mauve and fig hues. Promising a non-sticky, “stained-glass shine,” the gloss also smoothes the look of lip lines for a plumper, more hydrated pout.

Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce/ Youtubewriting : “It’s the perfect shade, and the plumper addition makes my pout feel fuller. It’s not sticky, easy to apply and has a long-lasting wear. ”“I caught a lot of flak for my eyebrows … but you know what makes them better? ” she quipped, while holding up her “favorite” brow product.

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Below, shop more of the podcast host’s favorites. After all, while we won’t all have Taylor Swift and the Kelce brothers at our holiday table, we can still take a page out of Kylie’s book this gift-giving season.

“I do love an Oura Ring,” she told listeners. “All of our real ones know that this is for real for real. I don’t take it off. ”“I love the Skylight calendar because not only is it beautiful, it keeps all of your things organized,” she said of this smart calendar, perfect for keeping track of the whole family’s schedules.that keep stars red carpet-ready.

She consults stylists and industry pros — including celebs themselves — for firsthand product recommendations, trend predictions and more. In addition to writing for Page Six since 2020, her work has been featured in USA Today and Parade. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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