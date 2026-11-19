“Look at this question we legitimately got,” the mom of four said on her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast during a fan Q&A segment Thursday.

Kylie Kelce slammed a fan who asked about how she and “muscular” Jason Kelce spice it up in the bedroom. Kylie Kelce addressed invasive fan questions about her sex life with husband Jason Kelce during an episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast.

The mom of four called out a fan who asked how she and the former NFL star “spice up the bedroom. ”“This person asked, ‘Jason is strong, muscular with football and kids. How would do you’ — that’s not me, that was this person — ‘How would you spice up the bedroom?

Also read Taylor Swift Loses It Over Cheeky Travis Kelce Wedding Joke at CMAs

'” she read from the fan, who had a ton of grammatical errors. People in the background of Kylie’s podcast taping could be heard grunting, seemingly shocked at the fan’s invasive question.

“What the actual f–k? … This is the ridiculous s–t that ends up in our inbox,” she added.6Kylie previously said intimacy with the former athlete was “not all fun and games” after she gave birth to baby No. 4.

Advertisement

“You can’t be out here, like, ‘That was great,’” she said on her podcast at the time of getting back in the saddle “the first couple of times. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:So, how can you be a power user?

'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Kylie Kelce addressed invasive fan questions about her sex life with husband Jason Kelce during an episode of her"Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

The mom of four called out a fan who asked how she and the former NFL star"spice up the bedroom.

"Kylie previously said intimacy with the former athlete was"not all fun and games" after she gave birth to baby No. 4.