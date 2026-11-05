Kylie Kelce among celeb speakers with messages of empowerment at Pa Conference for Women

Messages of support, authenticity and empowerment took center stage as thousands gathered for the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.

Messages of support, authenticity and empowerment took center stage as thousands gathered for the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia on Thursday. Among the featured speakers was Kylie Kelce, who emphasized the importance of women supporting one another.

"I love the phrase women supporting women, because no one understands what you're going through like other women," Kelce said. Speaking to attendees at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Kelce shared personal reflections about balancing the demands of daily life and encouraged women to embrace imperfection.

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"I don't have the opportunity to really get upset about having a messy car and having some dishes in the sink because that's the season of life we're in," Kelce added. "She was so down to Earth! It was so great to see the authenticity," said Nicol Cancelmo of Malvern, who is a local mother and owner of OCOA Beauty.

"It was so great to see people you look up to, but then they're so genuine in person. " Other featured speakers included Olympian Lindsey Vonn and producer and actress Mindy Kaling. Helping host the event were 6abc's Tamala Edwards and Nydia Han.

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"I look forward to this day every year and this year especially because it is all about education and empowerment," Nydia said. "I'm moderating a number of mini-courses, and we're going to be talking about how to future-proof your career. How to make sure, you know, how to pivot, how to be resilient," she said.

"Just having the sisterhood of nine thousand women in one room and just being able to connect on so many levels," said Felicia Brownell, a mother and attorney from New Castle County, Delaware. The 23rd annual event also featured workshops on topics ranging from wellness to finances, along with an interactive hall featuring booths and businesses.

"It is so fun to be here because you never know who you're going to run into or what you're going to see or what inspires you to be better tomorrow," said Sue Smith of Swarthmore. "Empowered. You're inspired, and then you leave this building so motivated," said Christy Purnell of Swarthmore. Organizers designed the conference to inspire women from all walks of life, a goal attendees and speakers said was reflected throughout the event.

The conference is now held nationwide, with events in California, Massachusetts and Texas, as well as a national virtual conference scheduled for March next year.