Kylie Kelce Addresses Tattoo Rumors and Reveals How She Kept Her Relationship with Jason a Secret

Kylie Kelce, wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, opened up about her husband's and brother-in-law Travis Kelce's tattoo history. She also shared how she guarded their relationship in college.

The host of the 'Not Gonna Lie' podcast revealed during her ' Call Her Daddy ' interview that neither Jason nor his brother Travis have tattoos. However, she shared that they once discussed getting the 'Kelce crest.' Kylie Longmire, a digital news writer-reporter at PEOPLE, has been with the company since 2024 and previously worked for ET Canada, Metro, and the Mail Online.

Kylie, who married the former NFL star in 2018, firmly stated, 'Jason and Travis talked very briefly about getting the Kelce crest,' despite revealing that neither of the Kelce brothers have any ink.When asked by the host if she'd ever get a matching tattoo with Jason, Kylie replied, 'No, I think that's a jinx. I have no business doing that.' This exchange took place during an episode where the host posed various scenarios to Kylie, prompting her to decide whether she'd partake or not. Kylie also commented on the Kelce brothers' potential family crest tattoos, saying, 'They talked about doing like a family crest,' before adding, 'No,' when pressed on whether it was a serious possibility.In the past, Travis had expressed openness to getting a tattoo, stating, 'I would still be open to it. I just don't have the creative desire to get a tattoo.' Jason, on the other hand, had been more hesitant, saying, 'It's the forever thing that really puts a damper on it,' and adding, 'I've never pulled the trigger either, don't plan on it.' However, Jason admitted to potentially getting a wedding ring tattoo due to frequently removing his ring for various activities. He explained, 'I don't like having rings on,' with Travis jokingly responding, 'You're notorious for losing rings, Jason, you don't have to explain yourself.'When questioned about Kylie's stance on the tattoo idea, Jason said, 'She's indifferent. I mean, she's a little upset that I lose my ring sometimes.' Kylie, recalling her college days, shared that she kept her relationship with Jason private from her friends, initially revealing nothing about his profession. She said that she confided in two close friends at Cabrini University, instructing them not to divulge information due to Jason's public role. When one of her friends connected Jason to a story about an Eagles player she met on Tinder, Kylie was relieved. 'The best part is, nothing ever came of this girl meeting him on Tinder... I eventually got to the bottom of that,' she added.Jason and Kylie's relationship began on Tinder before their wedding in Philadelphia in April 2018 after two years of dating. The couple now shares two children





