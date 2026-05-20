Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attend significant NBA games with the Knicks, boosting the team's performance. Jenner's presence has helped the Knicks win more games, with Chalamet being the biggest celebrity scoring boost for the team.

Good and bad omens are subjective to some, but when the beauty mogul is on Celebrity Row at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks average 8.2 more points per game,The Knicks are 5-1 when Kylie has attended an 83.3 percent courtside win rate with a +13.5 average margin over the past two seasons with boyfriend and die-hard Knicks fan Timothée Chalamet .

Actor Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner on celebrity row at Game 2 of the Second Round NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs series between the Knicks and the 76ers at Madison Square Garden on May 6, 2026 in New York. Jenner sat courtside with Chalamet for the Knicks’ 126-97 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the first-round playoff series last month.

After that, the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star took in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, when the Knicks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-102 on May 6. Chalamet, who skipped the past two Met Galas to watch the Knicks, is New York’s biggest celebrity scoring boost. NBA





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