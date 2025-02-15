Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Kylie Jenner looked stunning in a black sequin gown as she supported her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of his new film at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Kylie Jenner made a glamorous appearance at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, supporting her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the premiere of his highly anticipated film. Jenner, known for her fashion-forward choices, opted for a stunning black sequin gown that showcased her curves and elegance. The low-cut back of the dress, featuring thin straps and a sweetheart neckline, added a touch of sensuality to her ensemble.

Jenner's sleek low bun hairstyle complemented the dress perfectly, while diamond stud earrings and black strappy heels completed her sophisticated look. The reality star shared a glimpse of her evening on her Instagram Stories, posting a selfie with a wine glass. This outing marks another public display of Jenner's unwavering support for Chalamet's career. Previously, she attended the Berlin Film Festival with him and was spotted cheering him on at the Santa Barbara Film Festival. Sources close to the couple reveal that Jenner is incredibly happy in their relationship and that her family adores Chalamet. The pair's connection continues to blossom, with Jenner actively participating in Chalamet's professional milestones





