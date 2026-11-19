The duo coordinated in matching black fits for the game at Crypto.com Arena.

They often wore matching outfits to the sporting events.that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is “putting some pressure” on him to propose.

“Kylie is ready to get engaged and has made it pretty clear to Timothée that she sees marriage in their future,” a source told us last month. “She’s not giving him ultimatums or demanding a ring, but she’s definitely making her feelings known and hoping he’ll get there sooner rather than later. ” The lovebirds previously shared a courtside kiss to celebrate the Knicks’ win at the Eastern Conference Finals .

Also read Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner witness Lakers shocking loss to the Jazz

Page Six recently reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is “putting some pressure” on Chalamet to propose. However, our insider noted that the “Wonka” star isn’t necessarily on the same page as“Timothée loves Kylie and is very much invested in their relationship, but he’s simply not there yet,” a source explained.

“There’s a feeling that if he were to propose anytime soon, it would be more because of the pressure he’s feeling rather than because he’s genuinely ready. ”Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space. Simply put, keep it civil.

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Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:Racist, sexist, or homophobic commentsStay on topic and share your passion. Feel free to elaborate to get your point across. Protect your community. Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules.

Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Getty Images The couple packed on the PDA as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena. The"Dune" actor supported Jenner's hometown team, despite being a die-hard New York Knicks fan.

The pair famously sat courtside during the Knicks' 2025-2026 NBA season. The lovebirds previously shared a courtside kiss to celebrate the Knicks' win at the Eastern Conference Finals . Page Six recently reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is"putting some pressure" on Chalamet to propose.