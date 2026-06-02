Kylie Jenner Sets the Beach Ablaze in Bubblegum Pink Bikini from Kylie Swim

Kylie Jenner, the 28-year-old reality TV star and entrepreneur, recently shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram, showcasing her incredible bikini body while enjoying a tropical getaway in Turks and Caicos. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum looked radiant in a bubblegum pink bikini set from her own swimwear line, Kylie Swim, featuring razor-thin straps and matching thong bottoms. Jenner's glam included a full beat, with dewy skin, blushed cheeks, lined lips, and filled-in eyebrows, along with her signature long brunette curls. She accessorized with silver statement earrings and white film flop kitten heels, captioning the post, 'Sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓.'

Kylie Jenner , the renowned entrepreneur and reality TV star, recently took to Instagram to showcase her stunning bikini body while enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Turks and Caicos.

On Tuesday, June 2, Jenner shared a series of captivating photos that highlighted her fabulous figure in a bubblegum pink bikini set from her own swimwear line, Kylie Swim. The two-piece featured razor-thin straps that tied in a bow behind her neck and matching thong bottoms that peeked through her micro skirt with a ruffled hem.

For her glam, Jenner sported a full beat, including dewy skin, blushed cheeks, lined lips, and filled-in eyebrows, with a touch of eyeshadow and mascara to complete the look. Her signature long brunette curls cascaded down her back, while silver statement earrings and white film flop kitten heels added a touch of sparkle to her ensemble. Jenner captioned the post, 'Sunset dinner with @kyliecosmetics 💓,' also sharing moments of their beachside meal and a breathtaking sunset





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