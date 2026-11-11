Kylie Jenner Seeks to Unmask Former Chef Jane Doe in Miscarriage Suit

Kylie Jenner's attorneys ask a Los Angeles judge to require her former private chef, who sued as Jane Doe, to reveal her real name in public court records.

Kylie Jenner's attorneys are asking a Los Angeles judge to force her former private chef, who sued Jenner anonymously as Jane Doe in June, to disclose her real name in public court records. The request was reported by Page Six, which reviewed the documents. The chef's lawsuit accuses Kylie Cosmetics founder Jenner, her company and several other defendants of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wrongful termination.

In an October 23 filing, Jenner's legal team argued that the chef's pregnancy-related allegations do not justify letting her remain anonymous. The attorneys asked the court to order the chef to file an amended complaint identifying herself by name. The dispute over anonymity is now the central legal question in the case.

Also read Kylie Jenner Faces Fourth Lawsuit as Former Housekeeper Alleges Closet Lockout and Labor Violations

Attorneys Argue Pregnancy Claims Do Not Justify Anonymity

Jenner's attorneys contend that the chef's pregnancy allegations do not meet the high bar required to proceed anonymously. In their filing, the lawyers wrote that the allegations fall short of that standard. They argued that the chef waited too long to request permission to remain anonymous.

The attorneys also said the chef's concerns about exposing her private medical history could be handled through other legal protections. Jenner's team further accused the chef of seeking publicity by filing the lawsuit in court instead of pursuing what they described as a confidential arbitration agreement.

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Jenner's lawyers wrote that the chef did not avoid public attention. In their words, the plaintiff sought it out by suing in court and then fanned the flames of publicity by making statements to the media.

Chef Cites Privacy and Career Risks in Sworn Declaration

In a sworn declaration filed October 16, the chef asked the court to let her continue using the name Jane Doe. She argued that publicly linking her name to the personal details of her pregnancy loss would cause further emotional harm. She wrote that these were among the most private and painful experiences of her life.

The chef said she had shared the details of her pregnancy only with close family, medical providers and her attorney. She also warned that having her name attached to the lawsuit could jeopardize her career in the private culinary and hospitality industry. She said reputation, discretion and personal referrals are essential in that field.

The chef further argued that her former employers already know her identity. In her view, keeping her name out of public records would not prevent them from defending themselves in the case. Jenner's legal team, meanwhile, has denied that the reality star employed the chef.

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Lawsuit Details Alleged Miscarriage and Upcoming Hearing

According to the original lawsuit filed June 22, the chef said she informed her supervisors in December 2024 that she was approximately three months pregnant. She claimed she required reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy. Despite those warnings, she alleged she continued to be assigned demanding shifts.

One of those assignments was work at a birthday celebration for one of Jenner's children in Palm Springs on February 1, 2025. The suit states that the chef broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain. She alleged she experienced extreme physical exhaustion that evening as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.

By the next morning, the chef said she began experiencing severe blood loss and went to a nearby hospital. The suit states she was informed that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child. According to the Los Angeles Superior Court docket reviewed by Page Six, a hearing on the chef's use of Jane Doe is scheduled for January 28, 2027.