Kylie Jenner Seeks to Unmask Former Chef in Miscarriage Lawsuit

Kylie Jenner is pursuing a court order to reveal the identity of a former private chef who sued for pregnancy discrimination. The legal battle highlights tensions over worker anonymity and workplace safety claims in Hollywood.

Kylie Jenner, the twenty-nine-year-old reality television star and business mogul, has formally requested that a Los Angeles judge compel the identification of a former private chef who is currently suing her. The chef, identified in initial court filings by the pseudonym Jane Doe, filed a complaint on June 22 alleging pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. This legal action is part of a broader series of lawsuits filed against Jenner by four former employees over the past seven months, all of which Jenner is actively contesting.

Legal Strategy to Reveal Plaintiff Identity

Jenner's legal team filed an motion in October asking the court to force the plaintiff to reveal her real name in public court records. The attorneys argued that the plaintiff does not possess an automatic right to remain anonymous and failed to file a necessary motion to proceed under a pseudonym. They contended that Jane Doe has actively sought public attention by filing the lawsuit and engaging with the media, thereby forfeiting her claim to privacy. The legal team described the use of anonymity as a shield while using press coverage as a sword to gain publicity.

Also read Kylie Jenner Legal Battle Revealed: Court Seeks Former Chef's Real Name

Allegations of Dangerous Working Conditions

The former chef alleges that her employment involved exhausting shifts lasting eleven to twelve hours, five days a week. According to the complaint, these physically demanding tasks contributed to a miscarriage that occurred in February 2025. The plaintiff stated she informed supervisors in December 2024 that she was approximately three months pregnant and required reasonable accommodations to protect her health. Despite these requests, she claims she was subjected to intense workload pressures, including working at a birthday party for one of Jenner's children in Palm Springs in 2025.

Plaintiff's Attorney Defends Right to Anonymity

Della Shaker, the attorney representing the plaintiff, responded to Jenner's efforts to unmask her client by questioning the legitimacy of the request. Shaker stated in a statement to Page Six that Kylie Jenner already knows the identity of the former chef and questioned why the public needs to know as well. She emphasized that her client has endured the devastating loss of her unborn child and courageously sought justice. Shaker argued that exposing the identity serves only to subject the woman to further humiliation and pressure, potentially forcing a settlement rather than pursuing legitimate legal redress.

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Medical Emergencies and Workplace Response

The lawsuit details specific incidents of emotional and physical breakdowns attributed to the work environment. Jane Doe alleged that when a supervisor noticed her declining mood, she was told to stop it. During the aforementioned Palm Springs event, she claimed she broke down emotionally in the bathroom due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain. The following evening, she experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body, leading to severe blood loss and a hospital visit. Medical professionals informed her that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.

Broader Context of Employment Disputes

This case is one of several legal challenges Jenner faces regarding her former staff. In recent months, she has been sued by three former housekeepers, one of whom alleged she was bitten by a dog while working for the star. Jenner has denied all claims made by these employees. While Jenner's lawyers pointed out that similar cases typically involve plaintiffs using their real names, they also suggested Jane Doe could use protective orders and targeted redactions to keep medical details private while proceeding under her actual name. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both Kylie Jenner and Jane Doe for further comment regarding the ongoing legal proceedings.