Kylie Jenner Seeks to Unmask Former Chef Amid Miscarriage Discrimination Lawsuit

Kylie Jenner attempts to reveal the identity of a former private chef who sued for pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination following a miscarriage, sparking a legal battle over anonymity and public scrutiny.

Kylie Jenner is pursuing a legal strategy to publicly identify a former private chef, who is one of four ex-employees that have filed lawsuits against the reality television star within the last seven months. Jenner is actively contesting these legal actions, which include allegations of pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. The current dispute centers on whether the plaintiff, known in court documents as Jane Doe, must reveal her true identity in public records rather than maintaining anonymity.

Legal Battle Over Plaintiff Identity

The private chef, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner, 29, her company, and several other defendants on June 22. The complaint alleges that the chef was subjected to pregnancy discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. Jenner's legal team has categorically denied that the reality star employed the chef, challenging the foundational premise of the employment relationship in the suit.

Also read Kylie Jenner’s ex-housekeeper was bitten by a dog, pepper sprayed, lawsuit claims

In an October filing, Jenner's attorneys requested that a Los Angeles judge compel the woman to reveal her real name in public court records. According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, the lipkit mogul's lawyers argued that the plaintiff does not have an automatic right to remain anonymous. They further asserted that Jane Doe failed to file a motion allowing her to proceed under a pseudonym, thereby forfeiting her claim to privacy in this specific legal context.

Arguments for Public Disclosure

Jenner's legal representatives argued that Jane Doe's legal team is using press coverage as a 'sword' while simultaneously claiming the anonymity of an employee as a 'shield.' The attorneys contended that the plaintiff affirmatively sought the limelight by initiating the lawsuit and then fanned the flames of publicity through media statements. They stated that the plaintiff cannot avoid the spotlight by suing in court and then demanding secrecy from the public discourse surrounding the case.

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Jenner's lawyers also noted that similar cases typically involve plaintiffs using their real names. They pointed out that Jane Doe had already disclosed her first name in her initial filing. The defense suggested that the plaintiff could utilize other legal measures, such as protective orders and targeted redactions, to keep her medical details private while proceeding under her real name, thus balancing privacy with transparency.

Plaintiff's Defense and Allegations

The plaintiff's attorney, Della Shaker, provided a statement to Page Six defending her client's right to privacy. Shaker asserted that Kylie Jenner already knows the identity of Jane Doe, questioning the necessity for public disclosure. She stated that her client has endured the devastating loss of her unborn child and courageously came forward to seek justice, rather than seeking to expose her client to millions of people.

Shaker argued that exposing the identity of a woman who suffered such a devastating loss serves no legitimate purpose other than to subject her to further scrutiny, humiliation, and pressure. She questioned whether the objective was justice or to make the consequences of speaking out so unbearable that the client feels compelled to settle. The attorney concluded that the attempt to identify the chef was an inappropriate escalation of the legal conflict.

Details of Employment and Medical Incident

The lawsuit filed by Jane Doe contains specific allegations regarding working conditions that allegedly led to her miscarriage in February 2025. The plaintiff alleged in her filing that the demanding schedule of 11 to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, caused her to suffer a miscarriage. She described the job as physically taxing and emotionally draining, claiming she was frequently left without adequate support during her pregnancy.

Jane Doe alleged in her June 2026 complaint that when a supervisor noticed her mood, she was told to 'stop it.' Despite informing her supervisors in December 2024 that she was approximately three months pregnant and 'required reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy,' she alleged that she continued to be given demanding shifts. This included working at a birthday party for one of Jenner's two children in Palm Springs in 2025.

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Specific Incident at Palm Springs Event

According to the lawsuit, the physical strain at the Palm Springs event led to a critical medical emergency. The filing stated that due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, the chef broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event. It claimed that that evening, she experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.

The next day, the chef began experiencing severe blood loss and went to the hospital. There, she was 'informed that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child.' These specific medical details form the core of the pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination claims made against Kylie Jenner and her company.

Additional Lawsuits and Current Status

Jenner is facing legal challenges beyond the chef's lawsuit. In recent months, she has also been sued by three former housekeepers. One of these former employees alleged in her complaint that she was bitten by a dog while working for the star. These additional cases contribute to a pattern of legal disputes that Jenner has been addressing over the past seven months.

Jenner has denied all claims made by the former housekeepers and the private chef. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Jenner and Jane Doe for comment regarding the ongoing legal proceedings. The Los Angeles judge has yet to rule on the motion to compel the disclosure of the plaintiff's real name, leaving the identity of the chef currently protected under the pseudonym Jane Doe.