Kylie Jenner Reacts to ITV News Director Named After Her

Kylie Jenner comments on viral video of ITV director sharing her name, while revealing plans to enjoy her late twenties without more children.

The internet experienced a brief moment of confusion this weekend when viewers noticed a director on ITV News was named Kylie Jenner. This discovery sparked widespread amusement across social media platforms, leading fans to joke that the makeup mogul had undergone an unexpected career pivot into broadcast journalism.

Kylie Jenner Comments on Viral ITN Clip

Kylie Jenner responded directly to the trending story after ITV published a video featuring the news director explaining her own experiences with the name collision. The reality star and entrepreneur commented on the post with the enthusiastic phrase, the og kylie jenner!!!!!

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The video itself showcased the director sharing humorous anecdotes about being mistaken for the famous influencer. She described arriving at a hotel where staff assumed the actual celebrity was staying there, only to realize she was in a budget accommodation that the star would likely avoid.

Differences in Celebrity Experiences Highlighted

The director discussed the unique challenges of sharing a name with one of the world's most recognizable figures. She noted that while the attention can be funny, it sometimes brings more disappointment than joy when people have unrealistic expectations of her.

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This lighthearted segment has gained significant traction online, serving as a reminder of the ubiquity of the Jenner name in modern pop culture. The coincidence has prompted many users to compare the daily realities of two women who share an identical identity in the public eye.

Timothée Chalamet Supports Jenner at Awards

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has been making frequent appearances at high-profile industry events alongside her partner, Timothée Chalamet. She recently attended the 2026 Governors Awards wearing a vintage gown, marking another milestone in her public relationship with the acclaimed actor.

The couple went public with their romance in late 2023, just months after Jenner separated from her ex-partner, rapper Travis Scott. Their relationship has since progressed steadily, with Jenner serving as Chalamet's plus one at numerous award ceremonies.

Chalamet recently honored Jenner during his Best Actor acceptance speech for Marty Supreme at the Critics Choice Awards. He thanked his partner of three years, stating he could not have achieved his success without her support and foundation in his life.

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Jenner Focuses on Personal Wellbeing and Future

Amidst her busy schedule, Kylie Jenner has shared her personal goals for the next phase of her life. She told Who What Wear that she intends to enjoy the last half of her twenties without having additional children at this time.

Jenner explained that her twenties were dominated by pregnancy and recovery, including battles with postpartum depression. She expressed a desire to reclaim her youth and mental health before considering further family expansion.

She also recently made her debut at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, wearing a Fantasy bra valued at 50 million dollars. This appearance highlighted her continued presence in the fashion world as she balances her personal life with her professional endeavors.

The viral attention regarding the ITV News director adds another layer to the public narrative surrounding Jenner's name. As she navigates her late twenties and evolving career, the shared identity remains a topic of frequent public interest and online amusement.