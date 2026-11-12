Kylie Jenner Legal Battle Revealed: Court Seeks Former Chef's Real Name

Kylie Jenner's legal team requests a Los Angeles judge unmask her former private chef who sued anonymously following alleged pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination.

Lawyers for reality television personality Kylie Jenner have formally petitioned a Los Angeles superior court to force the public unmasking of a former private chef who filed a lawsuit under the pseudonym Jane Doe. The legal filing, submitted on October 23, argues that the identity of the plaintiff should no longer be protected in court records. Jenner's attorneys contend that the reasons for seeking anonymity do not outweigh the public interest in knowing who is bringing serious legal accusations against the media mogul.

Legal Arguments for Disclosure

Jenner's legal team is actively asking a judge to order the former employee to file an amended complaint that includes her real name and removes the anonymous designation. The attorneys argue that the chef waited too long in the legal process to request privacy protections. They assert that any legitimate privacy concerns could have been addressed through existing legal mechanisms without delaying the identification process. The filing suggests that the chef's decision to remain hidden is not based on safety but rather on a desire to control the narrative.

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The court documents further accuse the plaintiff of seeking unnecessary publicity by choosing to file a public lawsuit instead of pursuing confidential arbitration. Jenner's lawyers claim that the pregnancy-related allegations made in the suit do not justify the extraordinary step of anonymity. By keeping her name out of the public record, the legal team argues the chef is attempting to manipulate public perception while avoiding accountability for the litigation strategy chosen. The motion seeks a direct court order to rectify what they view as an inappropriate use of legal anonymity.

Defense Attorney Strongly Objects

Della Shaker, the attorney representing Jane Doe, has issued a sharp rebuke to the attempts to reveal her client's identity. In a statement provided to Page Six, Shaker emphasized that Kylie Jenner already possesses full knowledge of who the former chef is. The core question, Shaker stated, is why Jenner believes the general public needs access to that information as well. The defense argues that the primary motive behind the disclosure request is to inflict further harm rather than to serve a genuine legal purpose.

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Shaker highlighted the emotional toll on her client, noting that she has already endured the devastating loss of an unborn child. The lawyer stated that her client has courageously come forward to seek justice for alleged workplace abuses. Rather than addressing the serious allegations of discrimination and harassment, Jenner is allegedly seeking to expose the client's identity to millions of people. Shaker questioned what legitimate purpose public identification serves for a woman who has suffered such a profound personal loss.

The statement continued by asking whether the objective is truly justice or if it is intended to make the consequences of speaking out so unbearable that the client feels forced to settle. Shaker described the potential exposure as a tool for scrutiny, humiliation, and undue pressure. The defense maintains that subjecting a grieving employee to public shaming serves no legal interest. The lawyer concluded with a firm stance that the harassment and legal maneuvering must stop immediately to protect the well-being of the plaintiff.

Origins of the Lawsuit

This intense legal conflict traces its roots back to June 22, when the former chef initiated the initial legal proceedings. The lawsuit, filed anonymously, accused Kylie Jenner, her business company, and several other unnamed defendants of multiple serious workplace violations. The core allegations include pregnancy discrimination, which involves treating an employee unfavorably because of pregnancy or related medical conditions. The plaintiff also alleged a pattern of harassment and hostile work environment behaviors by management.

In addition to discrimination and harassment claims, the lawsuit details allegations of retaliation against the employee for raising concerns. The legal action culminates in a claim for wrongful termination, asserting that the chef was fired in violation of labor laws and contractual agreements. The initial filing set the stage for the current procedural battle over anonymity. The plaintiff argues that these actions were interconnected efforts to punish her for her pregnancy and force her out of the position. The case now hinges on whether the court will grant the request to strip the anonymity protection.

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Future Legal Procedures

The Los Angeles judge must now review the October 23 filing and determine if there are sufficient grounds to override the privacy protections. If the judge agrees with Jenner's legal team, the former chef will be compelled to reveal her identity in the official court records. This decision will likely impact the trajectory of the broader discrimination and wrongful termination claims. The revelation of the plaintiff's name could also affect settlement negotiations and public media coverage of the case.

Jenner's attorneys have made it clear they are not backing down from the push for transparency in the legal process. They continue to maintain that the public has a right to know who is making these specific allegations against a high-profile celebrity. The defense remains steadfast in protecting their client from what they view as an abusive legal strategy. The outcome of this preliminary motion will be a critical indicator of how the remainder of the litigation will proceed in the coming months.