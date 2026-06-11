Kylie Jenner Launches Summer 2026 Khy Collection with New York City Campaign Amid Strategic Vacation Imagery

Kylie Jenner has unveiled her highly anticipated summer 2026 'Dear Summer, Love KHY' collection through a campaign photographed in a New York City loft, capturing the raw intimacy of the season. The launch, which debuted on Thursday, showcases a range of silk, cotton, and printed pieces designed for effortless summer wear, complemented by a silk capsule featuring hand-drawn florals and the brand's signature Leo leopard print. This campaign follows a simulated vacation in Turks and Caicos with friends, where Jenner promoted the new Lip Butter flavors for Kylie Cosmetics, portraying a carefree party image that sources indicate is a calculated marketing strategy to appeal to Generation Z, contrasting with her actual routine as a disciplined CEO and mother.

Kylie Jenner , the 28-year-old entrepreneur and reality television personality, has officially launched her summer 2026 fashion collection, titled 'Dear Summer, Love KHY ,' from her brand KHY .

The campaign, which debuted on Thursday, was shot by photographer Pablo di Prima in a New York City loft and is described in a press release as capturing the raw intimacy of a New York City summer. The images feature Jenner modeling key pieces from the collection, including a black string triangle bikini top paired with baggy denim jeans, embodying a relaxed yet stylish aesthetic.

According to the release, the campaign is 'styled like a personal scrapbook,' mixing nostalgic black-and-white portraits with sun-drenched color frames and handwritten journal notes to craft an intimate portrait of Jenner. The visual narrative moves seamlessly from a relaxed loft morning to warm city nights, reflecting the collection's core idea of a wardrobe that moves as freely as the season itself. The 'Dear Summer, Love KHY' collection is built around warm-weather staples inspired by summer travel and warm nights.

A central component is the silk capsule, crafted from 100% silk georgette and offered in four expressions: a custom hand-drawn floral print, the brand's signature 'Leo' leopard print, and lingerie-inspired styles in seafoam blue and black, all developed in-house by Jenner and the KHY team. The line also incorporates playful prints, silk, and cotton across various silhouettes, including a layered leopard-print off-shoulder top that flashes a toned tummy and a matching long skirt.

The collection aims to feel like a second skin, designed for effortless transitioning from day to night during the sunshine season. Full collection details and individual drops are available on the official Khy by Kylie Jenner website. This campaign launch follows a carefully curated trip to Turks and Caicos with friends, which served as a promotional vehicle for both the Khy collection and new Lip Butter flavors from Kylie Cosmetics.

On the vacation, Jenner adopted a spirited, carefree persona, documented through Instagram posts and paparazzi shots showing her dancing, drinking beer and fruity cocktails, and even jumping into a swimming pool in a minidress. Fans responded with comments like 'You glow girl, love how you work all day and party all night' and 'SHE'S LITERALLY SUMMERING RIGHT NOW.

' However, a source cited by The Daily Mail revealed that this wild party image is largely a calculated marketing move targeting Generation Z. 'Kylie is presenting a carefree, fun image to help sell her new Kylie Cosmetic Lip Butter flavors,' the source stated, contrasting it with her actual disciplined routine: she does not drink or party much, wakes early to exercise, is in her office by 7am or 8am, and goes home to cook for her kids. 'She is very much a CEO type who is on top of her game.

' The source added that Jenner 'loves making people think she has a wild side' and that while she occasionally parties with old friends, her primary focus is her business empire. Nearly every post from the vacation subtly promoted her brand, with Jenner inviting attractive friends to model makeup and showcase figures in bikinis, turning the appearance of a relaxed girls' trip into a strategic branding exercise





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