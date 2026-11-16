Kylie Jenner Joins Timothee Chalamet at 2026 Golden Globes

Kylie Jenner, 29, joined Timothee Chalamet, 30, at the 2026 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills. The couple arrived together after Chalamet walked the red carpet solo in an all-black ensemble.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes. Chalamet, 30, went solo on the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, January 11. He wore an all-black ensemble while posing for photographers. Jenner, 29, joined her boyfriend inside the ceremony after her arrival.

Arrival at Ovation Hollywood Venue

The couple was seen walking through the foyer of Hollywood's Ovation Hollywood. This occurred just prior to entering the Ray Dolby Ballroom. They entered together to enjoy the night's annual event. Earlier in the evening, both stars shared close-ups of their individual ensembles via their Instagram accounts. Chalamet posted photos of himself looking dapper in a tuxedo. These images included a shot in a car alongside Jenner and another of him alone. The cosmetics queen shared a full-length image of her own outfit. The vintage cream and gold design featured crystal encrusted straps across the back. Jenner revealed these details in her teaser photo before the event. She paired the gown with tousled waves worn out and cascading around her shoulders.

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Relationship History and Public Appearances

Chalamet and Jenner have a history of high-profile public appearances. They appeared together at the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026. Chalamet walked the red carpet solo on Sunday, February 22. He reunited with Jenner inside London's Royal Festival Hall. The couple were spotted holding hands from their seats in the venue. Chalamet looked dapper in his attire for that occasion. In March, an insider stated that their relationship is very strong. The source noted they have a good rhythm going. The insider revealed they have definitely had a lot of real conversations about their future. These discussions concern what they both want in their lives. Chalamet has publicly acknowledged Jenner's support in his career. While accepting the trophy for Best Actor, he thanked Kylie for the foundation they had built together. He stated he could not do this without her. He thanked her from the bottom of his heart at the time.

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Stakeholder Context and Industry Impact

Timothée Chalamet is a prominent actor in the film industry. His attendance at major awards ceremonies draws significant media attention. Kylie Jenner is a well-known media personality and businesswoman. Her fashion choices at events like the Golden Globes are closely watched. The couple's presence at the 2026 Golden Globes reinforces their status as a celebrity power pair. Their joint appearance signals stability in their relationship. Fans and media outlets continue to track their public interactions. The event at the Ray Dolby Ballroom serves as a key social gathering for the entertainment sector. The couple's decision to attend together after Chalamet's solo red carpet walk highlights their coordinated public presence. This approach allows for individual media moments while emphasizing their unity. The crystal-encrusted strap details of Jenner's gown reflect the high-fashion standards of the evening. Chalamet's all-black ensemble complements the formal nature of the awards ceremony. Their Instagram posts provide direct engagement with their large followings. These digital interactions precede and follow their physical appearances. The couple's path through the Ovation Hollywood foyer illustrates the logistical flow of such high-security events. The Ray Dolby Ballroom hosts significant industry events annually. The presence of A-list celebrities like Chalamet and Jenner elevates the profile of the 2026 Golden Globes. Their participation supports the event's prestige and media coverage.