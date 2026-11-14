Kylie Jenner Faces New Lawsuits from Former Staff Over Labor Violations

Kylie Jenner confronts fresh legal action as more former employees file lawsuits alleging discrimination, harassment, and labor violations at her private residences.

Reality television star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner is preparing to face additional legal challenges as multiple former household employees announce their intention to file lawsuits against her. Sources indicate that these upcoming claims involve allegations that are substantially similar to those already in the public domain, signaling a potentially expanding legal crisis for the beauty mogul.

Core Labor and Safety Allegations

The latest legal filing was submitted on November 5 in the Los Angeles Superior Court by former housekeeper Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya. Amaya, who stated she began working for Jenner in March 2025, accuses the entrepreneur and her staff of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and numerous labor violations. She alleges she was paid $40 an hour in cash and typically worked six days a week without receiving proper overtime pay.

Also read Kylie Jenner Legal Battle Revealed: Court Seeks Former Chef's Real Name

Amaya detailed severe safety incidents, including an unsecured canister of pepper spray that accidentally discharged into her eyes while she was cleaning a laundry room drawer in September 2025. She claimed this incident caused blurry vision, burning, itching, and a sand-like sensation, yet she was not provided with adequate medical assistance. Furthermore, she alleged she was bitten by a dog while cleaning a doghouse at one of the properties and was forced to treat the injury herself.

Discrimination and Harassment Claims

Another plaintiff, Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, filed a separate lawsuit on April 17, accusing Jenner of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation based on her Salvadoran background, Catholic faith, and immigration status. Vasquez alleged that supervisors identified as Patsy and Elsi treated her with hostility and exclusion at Jenner's Hidden Hills home, making her feel unwelcome.

Advertisement

According to the complaint, Vasquez was routinely assigned the most difficult and undesirable tasks and was excluded from the housekeeping team. She claimed she was publicly belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers due to her race, national origin, and religion, and subjected to intimidation and demeaning treatment. The allegations paint a picture of a hostile work environment sanctioned by senior staff members.

Legal Defense and Counterarguments

Jenner's legal representative, Michael Rhodes, has firmly denied these allegations. Rhodes previously told Page Six that the lawsuits are being brought by the same lawyer who filed prior claims on behalf of Jenner's former household staff. He argued that the lawyer is using publicity to extract an unwarranted payday and stated that the firm will vigorously defend what they consider meritless cases.

Attorney Della Shaker, who represents all four former employees in these matters, fired back with a strong statement. She declared that her team is there to protect rights rather than reputations and vowed not to back down. Shaker emphasized that the truth should never be buried behind wealth, fear, or silence, asserting that no one should fear speaking out against misconduct.

Implications for Future Litigation

Legal sources have warned that these filings are not the end of the road for Jenner, with more lawsuits expected to follow. The pattern of complaints suggests a systemic issue within the household staff management, which could complicate Jenner's legal defense strategy significantly. The upcoming cases will likely focus on similar themes of unpaid wages, unsafe working conditions, and discriminatory practices.

Advertisement

Amaya claimed she was ultimately fired on February 6 after repeatedly complaining about her injuries, working conditions, and unpaid wages. Her termination appears to be a central point of contention in the disability discrimination and retaliation claims. The legal battle is expected to continue in the Los Angeles court system, with further depositions and hearings likely to reveal more details about the working conditions at Jenner's properties.