Kylie Jenner Faces Fourth Lawsuit as Former Housekeeper Alleges Closet Lockout and Labor Violations

Former housekeeper Dinora Amaya sues Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles, alleging disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination and labor violations.

Former housekeeper Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya has filed a formal lawsuit against Kylie Jenner in the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 5. The legal complaint accuses the reality star, her companies, and several staff members of disability discrimination, retaliation, wrongful termination, and numerous labor violations.

Amaya alleges she was bitten by a dog, accidentally exposed to pepper spray, and trapped inside Jenner's closet for more than an hour while a supervisor laughed at her pleas for help. This marks the fourth lawsuit filed by a former household employee against Jenner or her companies in just seven months.

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The complaint details that supervisor Laura Dooley instructed Amaya to enter Jenner's closet using a passcode. Amaya claims she became locked inside and called Dooley in a panic, begging for assistance. Instead of helping, Dooley allegedly laughed and mocked her predicament.

According to court documents, Dooley told Amaya that no one else was at the house to let her out and that the password could not be shared. Amaya states she had to wait until someone eventually came to release her from the confined space.

Amaya further alleges she suffered a workplace injury in September 2025 when an unsecured canister of pepper spray discharged into her eyes and face. She was cleaning a laundry room drawer at the time, and the incident left her with significant discomfort and injury.

In the following month, October, Amaya claimed she was bitten by a dog while cleaning a doghouse at one of Jenner's properties. She says she reported the injury but received no meaningful assistance and had to purchase over-the-counter medication to treat herself.

Amaya claims she began working for Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie Jenner in March 2025. She earned $40 an hour in cash while typically working six days a week. However, she alleges she was routinely denied overtime pay and forced to work long hours without proper compensation.

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She also alleges she was required to travel between Jenner's properties without being paid for mileage or travel time. These financial disputes appear to have contributed to her eventual departure from the role.

Amaya says she was fired on February 6, shortly after questioning why another housekeeper was receiving mileage reimbursement while she was not. She also alleges she was instructed to leave rooms or stay out of sight because Jenner did not want to see her.

Her attorney, Della Shaker, told Page Six that the allegations raise broader concerns about how domestic workers employed by wealthy individuals are treated. Shaker asked how many domestic workers are afraid to report unlawful treatment because they believe their employers are too powerful to challenge.

Shaker emphasized that the truth should never be buried behind wealth, fear, or silence. She added that no one should fear speaking the truth, highlighting the power imbalance often present in private employment situations.

Jenner's legal representative, Michael Rhodes, responded that the latest cases are being brought by the same lawyer who previously filed claims on behalf of Kylie's former household staff. Rhodes said the lawyer wants to use publicity to try to extract an unwarranted payday.

Rhodes stated that the defense will challenge these meritless cases vigorously. He confirmed that the team would not be intimidated and looks forward to telling its side of the story in court.

The lawsuit marks the fourth time this year that a former household employee has taken legal action against Jenner or her companies. On April 17, former housekeeper Angelica Hernandez Vasquez filed a lawsuit alleging harassment and discrimination.

Vasquez claimed she was mocked for her accent, humiliated by fellow staff members, and forced to perform undesirable tasks at Jenner's home. Her case highlighted issues of racial profiling and workplace hostility.

Another former housekeeper, Juana Delgado Soto, sued Jenner and her companies on April 29. Soto accused them of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, claiming she was forbidden from looking at or smiling at Jenner.

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Soto alleged she was forced to hide in a bathroom or garage for hours whenever the reality star was home. She also claimed she was denied access to drinking water and a bathroom and was mistreated after the death of her brother.

On June 22, a former private chef identified in court documents as Jane Doe sued Jenner and several members of her team. The chef alleged pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination after suffering a miscarriage.

The chef claimed she suffered a miscarriage after being required to work physically demanding shifts despite having a high-risk pregnancy. She alleged that she was required to work long hours at a family birthday celebration in Palm Springs, California.

She woke up the following morning with severe bleeding and learned at the hospital that she had lost her unborn child. The chef also accused Jenner's team of mistreating her following the pregnancy loss and ultimately terminating her employment.

All four women are represented by Della Shaker, and several of the lawsuits name the same companies and supervisors among the defendants. This common legal representation suggests a coordinated effort to address systemic issues within Jenner's household operations.

The case involving the former chef has continued moving through the courts, with attorneys for both sides participating in mediation sessions in October. Attorneys sought additional time for Jenner and the other defendants to respond to an amended complaint.

A case management conference for the chef's case was scheduled for November 10. In an October court filing, Jenner's legal team asked a judge to require the woman, who filed her lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, to reveal her identity.

A hearing concerning the chef's use of a pseudonym is scheduled for January 28, 2027, while a separate case management conference is set for January 25. These procedural delays indicate the complexity of the ongoing litigation.

The pattern of lawsuits raises questions about the working conditions and treatment of staff within Kylie Jenner's personal and professional circles. Each case adds to the growing body of legal challenges facing the celebrity entrepreneur.

As these cases proceed, they may influence public perception of Jenner's business practices and her reputation as an employer. The outcomes could set precedents for how domestic workers' rights are handled in high-profile households.