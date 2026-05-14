Kylie Jenner Discusses Her Terrifying Pregnancy and Back Pain Experiences

Kylie Jenner, the reality star and makeup mogul, opened up about her terrifying pregnancy and back pain experiences during a podcast. She revealed that she was 19 when she discovered she was pregnant with her first child and was terrified to tell her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner. She also spoke about her second pregnancy with son Aire, where she was placed on bed rest due to back pain.

Kylie Jenner said she 'freaked out' when she discovered she was pregnant with her first child at just 19. The reality star and makeup mogul was 20 when she gave birth to her daughter Stormi in 2018 and has admitted that she was terrified to tell her parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner about the pregnancy.

She also spoke about her second pregnancy with son Aire during the podcast, revealing she was placed on bed rest because the baby was 'falling out' of her body. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has daughter Stormi, eight, and son Aire, four, with former partner Travis Scott, and she has reflected on her very different experiences carrying her kids, as she was struggling with back pain and other medical issues the second time around





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Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Terrified Back Pain Travis Scott Aire Stormi Kylie Cosmetics Podcast

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