Kylie Jenner Confirms She Is Not Pregnant Amid Rumors With Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner addresses pregnancy speculation with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, stating she will not have more children and is focusing on her career and existing kids.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet presented a united front during a rare public appearance at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Wednesday. The couple, who have maintained a relationship since January 2023, were observed holding hands while dining at the celebrity-frequented establishment. This outing provided a visible moment for the pair amidst ongoing media speculation regarding Jenner's personal life and potential family expansion.

Jenner Dismisses Pregnancy Speculation Publicly

Kylie Jenner explicitly addressed the persistent rumors surrounding a potential pregnancy with Timothee Chalamet, clarifying that she has no intention of expanding her family at this time. The reality star and beauty mogul stated that she previously made a firm decision at age twenty-five to pause on having additional children. She emphasized her desire to enjoy the remainder of her twenties without the immediate pressures of pregnancy or new motherhood.

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Jenner explained that her first half of her twenties was dominated by the cycles of pregnancy, recovery, and navigating postpartum depression. She expressed that she felt she lost some of her younger years to these intense physical and mental health challenges. Consequently, she is prioritizing her personal well-being and current life stage over starting another family with Timothee Chalamet.

Chalamet Dates And Public Appearances Continue

During the evening at Sushi Park, Timothee Chalamet dressed casually in a black T-shirt and matching jacket, while Kylie Jenner wore a white blouse and denim jeans. The actor, who is thirty years old, was seen smiling as he spent quality time with the twenty-nine-year-old influencer. Their relaxed demeanor and physical closeness suggested a comfortable and stable relationship dynamic despite the external noise.

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The couple has been together for approximately three years, a period during which rumors of pregnancy have frequently circulated in celebrity news cycles. Jenner acknowledged the public's tendency to create their own narratives, noting that she has learned to laugh off the speculation rather than engage with it directly. She believes that the truth will eventually become obvious through her public appearances, such as wearing swimwear or attending events, without the need for official statements.

Jenner Focuses On Career And Existing Children

Kylie Jenner is currently directing her energy toward her two existing children, Stormi, who is eight, and Aire, who is four. She made her acting debut earlier this year in the mockumentary film The Moment, directed by Aidan Zamiri, but remains cautious about future acting commitments. Jenner stated that she passed on two scripts and is currently considering a pilot that has not yet been picked up, indicating a selective approach to her professional projects.

Jenner expressed that she is becoming more precious about her time and what she chooses to do next in her career. She highlighted the importance of ensuring any major role is the right fit, particularly if it requires travel that would separate her from her children. Her focus remains on balancing her business interests with her role as a mother to Stormi and Aire.

Body Image And Postpartum Reflections

In addition to addressing pregnancy rumors, Kylie Jenner shared her evolved perspective on body image and motherhood. She noted that while the physical changes after her first baby were a shock, she now trusts the process of her body recovering after her second child, Aire. Jenner admitted that the mental adjustment can be harder, but she is less stressed about her weight and appearance.

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Jenner explained that she is embracing a more feminine energy and takes pride in the fact that she has created life. This shift in mindset allows her to focus on the positive aspects of motherhood rather than external pressures. Her candid reflections provide insight into her current state of mind as she navigates life with Timothee Chalamet and her two young children.