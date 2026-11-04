Kylie Jenner Completes Calabasas Mansion Renovation

Kylie Jenner prepares to move into her renovated Calabasas estate, purchased from Miley Cyrus for $15 million in 2020. The property features extensive landscaping and luxury amenities.

Kylie Jenner is preparing to take up residence in her newly completed mansion located in the exclusive Calabasas community of Los Angeles. New aerial imagery reveals the full scale of the sprawling estate that has been under renovation for six years. The property was originally acquired by the twenty-nine-year-old billionaire in 2020 when she purchased it from Miley Cyrus for fifteen million dollars.

Mansion Renovation Details

The massive residence sits on a four-acre lot and encompasses thirty thousand square feet of modern farmhouse design space. Top Canadian architect Richard Landry designed the structure, which now appears nearly ready for occupancy with minimal construction vehicles visible on site. Most of the landscaping work has reached completion, marking the end of a lengthy development process that began shortly after the initial purchase.

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Landscaping and Design Choices

Jenner invested heavily in the exterior aesthetics of the home, including a significant expenditure on olive trees. An August 2025 report from The Sun indicates that she spent five hundred thousand dollars on olive trees to frame the property. She explained in a YouTube video that her sister Kendall Jenner had surplus baby olive trees from another project, making them a meaningful addition that reminded her of her sibling.

Interior Features and Amenities

The interior design includes high-end finishes such as reclaimed cobblestone paving at the entryway, framed by lavender and olive trees. A marble shower with a built-in bench highlights the luxurious bathroom standards throughout the house. The fully finished estate will feature fifteen bedrooms, a sports court, a large swimming pool, and a twelve-car underground garage equipped with a bunker for security.

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Family Residency Plans

Jenner plans to reside in this humongous home with her two children, daughter Stormi who is eight years old, and son Aire who is four years old. Both children are shared with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, who is thirty-five years old. This move marks a significant transition for the reality television personality, who currently resides in a different luxury mansion nearby in Hidden Hills valued at thirty-six million dollars.

Public Reveal and Recent Activities

The star recently gave fans an intimate look at what she described as her dream Italian home during a YouTube video posted two months ago. She mentioned hiring renowned San Ysidro Ranch landscaper Jim Hyatt to oversee the grounds. Additionally, Jenner made headlines last month by walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk wearing the brand's coveted fifty million dollar Fantasy Bra despite facing public criticism over the appearance.