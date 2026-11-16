Kylie Jenner Comments on ITV News Director Viral Clip

Kylie Jenner reacts to a viral ITV News segment featuring a director with her name, while details emerge about her relationship with Timothee Chalamet and personal future plans.

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner recently engaged with the digital sphere by responding to a viral video featuring an ITV News director who shares her exact name. The social media interaction highlighted the humorous intersections between celebrity culture and everyday professional lives, drawing widespread attention to the director's unique experience. The clip, which showcased the behind-the-scenes reality of working with a famous moniker, became a trending topic across multiple platforms shortly after its publication.

ITV Unmasks Director Name Similarity

ITV News released a light-hearted segment designed to introduce viewers to the actual director behind the news bulletins, distinguishing her from the global beauty entrepreneur. In the video, the director, also named Kylie Jenner, shared amusing anecdotes about the confusion caused by the shared identity, such as hotel staff mistakenly expecting the famous star to arrive at budget accommodations. The makeup mogul reacted to the broadcast by commenting on the post with the phrase, the og kylie jenner!!!!!, signaling her approval and amusement at the public relations stunt.

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Director Shares Name Confusion Stories

The director discussed the nuances of her professional life while carrying a high-profile name, noting that the situation often brings more disappointment than happiness due to unmet expectations from acquaintances. She recounted a specific instance where arriving at a hotel led staff to believe the celebrity Kylie was present, only to be disappointed by the modest nature of her actual lodging. This candid exchange provided a humorous yet relatable perspective on the burdens of sharing a name with one of the world's most recognizable figures in the entertainment industry.

Kylie Jenner Timothee Chalamet Public Appearances

Amidst the viral news, Kylie Jenner was also making headlines for her consistent public appearances with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at major industry events. The couple has maintained a strong public presence, having gone official in late 2023, though they did not make their first red carpet debut together until May 2025. Their first major joint appearance was at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, where Chalamet was being honored for his acting achievements, marking a significant step in their relationship timeline.

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Romance Timeline and Awards Circuit

Before their formal red carpet debut, Jenner had accompanied Chalamet to high-profile events such as the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars, although she notably did not walk the carpet with him during those occasions. The couple continued to support each other through the awards season, with Chalamet making a rare public declaration of love during his Best Actor acceptance speech at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in January. He thanked his partner of three years for their foundation and expressed deep gratitude, while Jenner responded by blowing a kiss to the audience from her seat.

Personal Plans and Relationship History

Outside of her professional and romantic life, Jenner has shared specific intentions regarding her future and health. She revealed a personal promise made at age 25 to avoid having more children for the time being, aiming to enjoy the last half of her twenties after a challenging first half marked by pregnancy and postpartum depression. This personal boundary comes as she continues to navigate high-profile relationships, having dated rapper Travis Scott on and off from 2017 to 2022 before beginning her relationship with Chalamet in April 2023.