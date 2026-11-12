Kylie Jenner Breast Augmentation Rumors Sparked By LACMA Gala Red Carpet Behavior

Speculation arises regarding Kylie Jenner's body after she covered her chest at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala. This follows her public admission in 2025 about her 445 cc implants and desire for further surgery.

Kylie Jenner has ignited a fresh wave of online speculation regarding potential breast augmentation surgery after her movements at a major red carpet event were interpreted by viewers as attempts to conceal surgical scars. The reality television star and business mogul attended the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala held in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, where her specific body language triggered a cascade of comments across social media platforms.

The twenty-nine-year-old media personality arrived at the star-studded function wearing a striking dark brown suede gown featuring distinctive white-patterned details. She styled her dark hair with a center part, allowing the strands to cascade past her shoulders in light waves. Jenner accessorized minimally, choosing only a pair of small silver earrings and a flashy ring on her left hand to complement the ensemble.

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Red Carpet Hand Placement Triggers Speculation

Jenner showcased the backless design of her dress as she rotated to find better angles for photographers. However, observers noted that her hand placement appeared somewhat awkward as she adjusted her position. She was seen purposefully covering one side of her chest while turning on the red carpet, a gesture that many attendees and online commentators viewed as an effort to hide something beneath the fabric.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly interpreted this behavior as a sign that Jenner had undergone additional procedures. One observer questioned if the gesture indicated another surgery scar, while another commented that Jenner seemed to be trying hard to hide implant scars. A third viewer noted that she looked visibly worried while posing, suggesting a desire to maintain a perfect body image without visible surgical marks.

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Public Disclosure Of Previous 445 Cc Implants

This recent speculation follows a significant public disclosure made by Jenner back in 2025. That year, the reality star shocked fans by revealing the exact specifications of her previous breast augmentation. She publicly confirmed that she had received 445 cc implants, ending years of public speculation regarding the size and nature of her previous cosmetic procedures.

The conversation about her implants resurfaced prominently on an episode of the Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast. The podcast is hosted by her close friends Anastasia Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel. During the recording, the discussion began when Karanikolaou praised Jenner for starting a trend in 2025 by openly sharing the precise details of her surgery.

Jenner Admits Desire For Larger Implants

During the podcast recording, Jenner admitted that she is not finished with her current size and wishes to undergo further augmentation. The mother-of-two, who originally received her implants at age nineteen, told her friends that she wants them bigger. She stated that she desires her breasts to be more prominent, saying they need to be bigger and more out there.

Karanikolaou joked that the lip kit mogul has an obsession with large breasts and has been expressing this desire for the past year. When her friends asked if she would fulfill her promise to get another procedure before turning thirty, Jenner responded that she would probably not do it. Despite this statement, her physical appearance at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles has continued to fuel rumors of additional surgery.