Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Fandom for the New York Knicks Brings Them Closer Together

The young couple has been enjoying each other's company at the games, even donning matching blue-and-orange Knicks T-shirts. Recently, a social media video caught the attention of insiders, where Chalamet's dad was spotted at Madison Square Garden, sporting a new haircut and mustache to catch the Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game. The couple has been dating since early 2023, and their relationship has grown stronger, thanks to their shared love for the team.

Basketball star Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner are channeling their shared New York Knicks fandom, and it's bringing them closer together. Read more to learn about the adorable couple's basketball obsession and how it's impacting their relationship.

The Knicks just secured their spot in the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, and both Chalamet and Jenner were thrilled. The young couple has been enjoying each other's company at the games, even donning matching blue-and-orange Knicks T-shirts. Chalamet and Jenner are completely smitten with the Knicks and have been repping the team throughout the playoffs





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Kylie Jenner Timothée Chalamet New York Knicks NBA Finals Basketball Relationship

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