Back at a Lakers game, the couple brought their signature PDA and two very different approaches to game-night dressing.

nights, all part of what became a magical start to the summer watching the New York Knicks sail to victory. Last night, the couple hopped coasts and teams to cheer on the Los Angeles Lakers.

And while their outfits don’t always see eye to eye, their chemistry certainly does. The couple returned to the front row on Wednesday night to watch the Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at LA’s Crypto.com Arena. Between the action on court, there was plenty of PDA; the pair were spotted kissing, giggling, leaning into each other, and chatting away. The Lakers may have lost 109–97, but Jenner and Chalamet appeared to be having a lovely time.

Also read Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Attend Lakers Game

Their outfits, however, were playing two very different games. Jenner stuck to her tried-and-tested courtside formula: classic denim and barely-there heels, paired usually with something tight and clingy up top. This time, it was her own brand Khy’s zip up sculpted leather jacket, worn partially unzipped with light-wash blue jeans cropped at the ankle and strappy snakeskin-print sandals.

She matched her midnight-black manicure and pedicure, while her signature glam—smoked-out brown eyes, a cool-toned taupe lip, and long, glossy black hair—was firmly in place. Chalamet took a more laid-back, gorpy route. The actor wore a navy, camouflage-patterned Adidas windbreaker, loose waxy black leather pants, and black boots. His grown-out, tousled curls added to the chill-dude effect.

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Where Jenner was all body-conscious, Chalamet looked ready to brave the elements. . At a Lakers game last year, Jenner wore a simple white tank and black leather trousers, while Chalamet mixed a Kobe Bryant T-shirt with a Chanel tweed jacket and Timberland boots.

During the Knicks’s 2026 run, theyspotted on a date night at Sushi Park , coordinating in low-key black jackets and relaxed trousers and jeans. And while they didn’t walk the carpet together, the couple made the, with Chalamet in a charcoal Giorgio Armani tuxedo, and Jenner wearing a champagne-toned vintage Robert Cavalli gown and vintage Yves Saint Laurent embroidered floral heels plus Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion