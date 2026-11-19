Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were spotted enjoying a Lakers vs Utah Jazz matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, continuing their public appearance trend.

Kylie Jenner joined boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at a basketball game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, showcasing a stylish ensemble as the couple watched the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Utah Jazz. The 29-year-old beauty mogul arrived at the Crypto.com Arena looking radiant in denim jeans paired with a black leather top featuring a small front cutout, completing the look with open-toed silver heels.

Jenner And Chalamet Courtship Continues

The couple, who were first romantically linked in 2023, were seen enjoying the lively atmosphere of the match, which ultimately ended with a loss for the Lakers. Jenner allowed her long locks to flow down past her shoulders in light waves, complemented by pink blush on her cheekbones and a nude-colored matte tint on her lips, while Chalamet opted for baggy leather pants, a comfortable sweatshirt, and sneakers for the outing.

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Public Displays Of Affection During Match

Jenner and Chalamet flashed small smiles throughout the game, engaging in lighthearted conversations and sharing laughs with each other amidst the crowd of fans and attendees. The beauty mogul pointed towards the court while sipping a refreshing drink as the Oscar-nominated actor listened intently, and the pair paused their interaction to share a sweet kiss, demonstrating their continued public affection during the sporting event.

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Recent Appearances And Relationship Status

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has accompanied her boyfriend to several sports events this year, including NBA playoff matches that led to the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Championship in June. Additionally, the A-list duo made an appearance at the 17th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles last weekend, where Jenner wore a vintage Roberto Cavalli cream-colored satin gown with back cutouts and dazzling embellishments, as seen on her Instagram stories.

Future Outlook For The Celebrity Pair

While Daily Mail reached out to representatives for both Jenner and Chalamet for comment regarding the latest outing, no response has been received as of publication. An insider previously told People magazine in August that the pair is very much in love and has no plans to rush an engagement, noting that they are content with the current pace of their relationship following recent appearances like the FIFA World Cup Final in July and the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October.