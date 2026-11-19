Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet enjoyed a date night at the Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers played the Utah Jazz. The couple was seen sharing intimate moments during the game.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet spent Wednesday evening together at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for a National Basketball Association matchup. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2023, attended the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz. Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, and Chalamet, the star of the film Marty Supreme, were seen enjoying the lively atmosphere of the arena.

Couple Details And Game Outcome

Jenner, aged twenty-nine, wore a black leather top with a small cutout at the front, paired with denim jeans. She completed her outfit with open-toed silver heels and light wavy hair. Her makeup featured pink blush on her cheekbones and a nude-colored matte lip tint. Chalamet dressed in baggy leather pants, a comfortable sweatshirt, and sneakers. The couple sat close together throughout the match, which concluded with the Lakers losing the game.

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Interaction During The Match

The pair engaged in lighthearted conversations and laughed together while watching the game. Jenner pointed towards the court while sipping a drink, while Chalamet listened intently. They paused during the game to share a sweet kiss. The couple flashed small smiles as they watched the match alongside other fans and attendees in the arena.

Recent Public Appearances Together

This outing follows a busy schedule for the couple. Earlier in the year, they attended several matches during the NBA playoffs. They also appeared at the FIFA World Cup Final held at MetLife Stadium in July. Over the weekend on Sunday, they were spotted at the Seventeenth Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Chalamet walked the red carpet solo but reunited with Jenner at a table inside the venue.

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Relationship Timeline And Comments

At the Governors Awards, Jenner posted images to her Instagram stories showing her vintage Roberto Cavalli gown. The cream-colored satin dress featured cutouts on the back and a short train. A source told People magazine in August that the pair are very much in love but have no plans to rush an engagement. Chalamet also supported Jenner at the Twenty Twenty-Six Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October, where he applauded her from the audience.

Media Response And Future Events

Representatives for Jenner and Chalamet have not yet provided comment on the Lakers game attendance. The Daily Mail reached out to both parties for a statement but has not received a response. The couple continues to make public appearances together, sharing glimpses of their relationship with fans through social media and red carpet events.