Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Attend 2026 Governors Awards

Kylie Jenner joins boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at the 2026 Governors Awards in Hollywood, marking a rare public appearance together at the Academy event.

Kylie Jenner appeared alongside her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet at the 2026 Governors Awards on Sunday, marking a significant public appearance for the celebrity couple at the prestigious industry event. The reality television star, 29, chose not to walk the red carpet but instead shared images of her elegant attire on her Instagram Stories. She wore a golden vintage Roberto Cavalli gown that accentuated her figure and featured a glamorous train, while keeping her raven hair flowing down her back. Meanwhile, Chalamet, 30, looked sharp in a classic black suit and bowtie with his hair styled in lush curls before the pair entered the venue together.

Event Details and Honorees

The Governors Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, serves as the official kickoff to the 2027 awards season. The ceremony honored several pivotal figures in the film industry, including actress Glenn Close, director Ridley Scott, and animator Floyd Norman. Actress Glenn Close, 79, received an Honorary Oscar, a milestone reached after she scored eight Oscar nominations over the past 44 years of her career. Director Ridley Scott, 88, was unable to attend in person after undergoing a minor medical procedure and accepted his honorary Oscar remotely from his home in London.

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Couple's Public Relationship History

Jenner and Chalamet began dating in April 2023, just months after Jenner's split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares eight-year-old daughter Stormi and four-year-old son Aire. Although the couple went public with their romance in late 2023, they did not make their official red carpet debut until May 2025 at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards. Prior to that event, Jenner had attended the Golden Globe Awards and the Oscars as Chalamet's date but notably did not walk the red carpet alongside him. This event marks another instance of Jenner serving as Chalamet's plus one at high-profile award show appearances.

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Public Declarations and Personal Life

Chalamet has previously made rare public declarations of love to Jenner during his award speeches. At the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in January, he thanked his partner of three years during his acceptance speech for Best Actor for his work in Marty Supreme. Jenner, who recently revealed her determination to enjoy the last half of her 20s without having more children, responded to his sentiment by blowing a kiss. She explained to Who What Wear that she made a promise at 25 not to have more children right now to avoid the recovery and postpartum depression she experienced after her first child.

Social Media Presence and Attendance

While Jenner skipped the red carpet, she shared a sizzling snap of her outfit and a photo of her heels on her way to the event. Chalamet also posted a photo of himself in the car on the way to the venue, captioning it with the phrase 'Night out!' which Jenner liked on her social media platforms. Inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the couple was seen holding hands and mingling with guests, including actor Tom Holland. The appearance came after Jenner recently sparked rumors about undergoing another cosmetic procedure, though she maintained her focus on enjoying her personal life and supporting Chalamet's career during this period.