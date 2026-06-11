Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift had an awkward courtside run-in at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as they celebrated the New York Knicks earn a massive comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in game 4 of the NBA Finals. Jenner, 28, and Swift, 36, were seen exchanging a friendly hug in a viral TikTok video - amid the singer's years-long feud with Jenner's reality star sister Kim Kardashian, 45. In the clip, Swift touched Jenner's shoulder as they exchanged some very enthusiastic words including Jenner saying 'that was so crazy' in response to the instant-classic game. Daily Mail has reached out to both Jenner and Swift's reps and have yet to hear back. Fans were shocked by the exchange of pleasantries as hundreds hit the comment section of the clip to enthusiastically react as some believed it was a historic moment.

Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift had an awkward courtside run-in at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as they celebrated the New York Knicks earn a massive comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Jenner, 28, and Swift, 36, were seen exchanging a friendly hug in a viral TikTok video - amid the singer's years-long feud with Jenner's reality star sister Kim Kardashian, 45. In the clip, Swift touched Jenner's shoulder as they exchanged some very enthusiastic words including Jenner saying 'that was so crazy' in response to the instant-classic game. Daily Mail has reached out to both Jenner and Swift's reps and have yet to hear back.

Fans were shocked by the exchange of pleasantries as hundreds hit the comment section of the clip to enthusiastically react as some believed it was a historic moment.

'U won't understand how big this is unless you're into pop culture,' one wrote while another said: 'knicks bringing world peace.





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Kylie Jenner Taylor Swift New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Tiktok Kim Kardashian Reality Star Feud New York New York City New York State United States USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA USA

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Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift Had an Awkward Courtside Run-in at Madison Square GardenKylie Jenner and Taylor Swift had an awkward courtside run-in at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday as they celebrated the New York Knicks earn a massive comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in game 4 of the NBA Finals. Jenner, 28, and Swift, 36, were seen exchanging a friendly hug in a viral TikTok video - amid the singer's years-long feud with Jenner's reality star sister Kim Kardashian, 45. In the clip, Swift touched Jenner's shoulder as they exchanged some very enthusiastic words including Jenner saying 'that was so crazy' in response to the instant-classic game. Daily Mail has reached out to both Jenner and Swift's reps and have yet to hear back. Fans were shocked by the exchange of pleasantries as hundreds hit the comment section of the clip to enthusiastically react as some believed it was a historic moment.

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