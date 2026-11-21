Kylie Cantrall transitions from Disney stardom to solo artist with her Valley Girl Problems Tour. She shares insights on collaborating with Tricky Stewart and embracing her authentic musical identity.

Kylie Cantrall is channeling her personal evolution into a new musical era with the launch of her Valley Girl Problems Tour. This headlining run follows a surprise acoustic performance at the Moxy, where the former Disney star connected directly with fans through an intimate, stripped-down set. The event served as a bridge between her recent world tour activities and her upcoming Jingle Ball LA performance scheduled for December.

Artist Evolution And Musical Identity

The nine-track project that anchors this tour represents a deliberate reintroduction of Cantrall as a standalone artist. Rather than distancing herself from her Los Angeles roots, she has fully embraced the Valley Girl stereotype, including the vocal fry that has become part of her public persona. This approach allows her to explore themes of teenage heartbreak, friendship breakups, and the complex growing pains associated with finding oneself. The sound of the EP incorporates distinct early 2000s pop influences to evoke a sense of nostalgia that resonates with her core demographic.

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Collaboration With Tricky Stewart

To realize this sonic vision, Cantrall partnered with hitmaker Tricky Stewart, who is renowned for co-writing Grammy-winning hits for Rihanna and Beyoncé. Stewart provided crucial guidance during the recording process, encouraging Cantrall to trust her intuition and empowere her to stop second-guessing her artistic choices. This collaboration resulted in fan favorites such as Closet, Carrie Bradshaw, and Space Between. Stewart's support helped the singer overcome nervousness about entering the writing room, ultimately allowing her ideas to surface with greater confidence.

Vulnerability In Songwriting Process

Cantrall describes Space Between as the most vulnerable track she has released to date. As the only ballad on the current body of work, the song reveals a different side of her artistry that fans often speculate about. She believes that honesty in direct lyrics is essential for creating a genuine connection with listeners. While she acknowledges that fans will dissect these personal experiences, she remains comfortable sharing her trials and tribulations. This transparency extends to her broader catalog, where she carefully curates tracks to ensure they fit specific thematic bodies of work.

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From Disney Stages To Solo Venues

The transition from performing with castmates for Disney's Worlds Collide Tour to headlining solo shows has been a significant shift for Cantrall. She previously found it unfulfilling to sing songs written by others without having creative input in other aspects of production. Playing a character limited her ability to express her own voice, whereas selling out shows like the one at Madison Square Garden as a guest artist proved her drawing power. Now, she aims to bring that same energy to her own material, with long-term goals to sell out Madison Square Garden independently.

Tour Atmosphere And Future Projects

Fans of all ages have responded positively to the Valley Girl Problems Tour, creating a unique coexistence of demographics. Younger attendees often dress as Red, her character in Descendants: The Rise Of Red, while older fans in their late teens and twenties sing along to her non-Disney music. Cantrall also has plenty of unreleased material ready for future projects, including the partially leaked song Filthy. She considers that track perfect for her subsequent album, ensuring her audience will have new content to anticipate as her solo momentum continues to build.