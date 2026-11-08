Kylie and Kim Kardashian Match at 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala

Kylie and Kim Kardashian wore near-identical dark brown ensembles to the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles, showcasing their coordinated style at the starry event.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian presented a striking visual harmony at the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala held in Los Angeles on Saturday. The two sisters arrived at the prestigious event wearing near-identical racy outfits that drew immediate attention from the celebrity-packed crowd. Jenner, the twenty-nine-year-old beauty mogul, and her older sister Kardashian, the forty-six-year-old SKIMS founder, coordinated their looks with a dark brown color palette that dominated the red carpet aesthetic. They joined an exclusive group of high-profile attendees including Nicole Kidman and Sofia Vergara for the annual celebration of artistic achievement and cinematic excellence.

Celebrity Styling Details at the Gala

Jenner made a bold fashion statement in a dark brown gown crafted from shiny suede material featuring intricate white-patterned details. She confidently flaunted the backless design of the ensemble as she turned away from the cameras during the photo session. Her dark hair was parted in the middle and cascaded down past her shoulders in effortless light waves. The media personality kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a pair of small silver earrings and a flashy ring on her left hand. Her makeup featured a layer of mascara on her lashes, smoky bronze shadow around her eyes, and a warm blush to accentuate her cheekbones. She completed the look with a nude-colored matte tint on her lips, ensuring a polished and sophisticated appearance.

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Kardashian's Coordinated Red Carpet Look

Kardashian matched her sister's vibe by slipping into a dark brown sequin dress that clung tightly to her figure. The reality star also chose to reveal the backless portion of the outfit for the cameras, mirroring Jenner's choice to showcase the rear design of her gown. She paired the dress with closed-toed black pumps that added elegance to the ensemble. Her long hair was styled similarly to Jenner's, parted in the middle and cascading down in light waves. Kardashian opted for a glam makeup look that included a dramatic smoky eye and light blush on her cheekbones. She wore a nude-colored matte tint on her lips and decided not to add flashy jewelry, allowing the sparkling dress to remain the main focal point of her evening attire.

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Family Moments and Recent Activities

The sisters have been navigating busy schedules while maintaining close family ties. Jenner recently celebrated her sister Kendall Jenner's thirty-first birthday at a lively bash. A video of the event captured the pair sharing a kiss after Kendall demanded a smooch from her younger sibling. The clip was uploaded to Instagram by Khloe Kardashian, who was also present at the party, and included fun moments from the celebration. Jenner and Kendall initially posed for the camera before Kendall yelled out requests for a kiss. After ignoring the requests at first and sending bizarre looks, Jenner planted a quick kiss on Kendall's lips, causing her to break away while laughing.

Real Estate Updates and Next Steps

Beyond the red carpet, both sisters are making significant moves in the Los Angeles real estate market. Jenner is preparing to move into her fifteen million dollar mega mansion in the city of Calabasas. New aerial images obtained recently revealed that the sprawling residence is nearly ready for move-in. Jenner has been renovating the mansion since she purchased the home from Miley Cyrus in twenty-ten for fifteen million dollars. In a recent YouTube video shared to her account, the reality star described the property as her dream home. Meanwhile, Kardashian's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton has been house-hunting in Los Angeles to be closer to the SKIMS founder. The couple was seen together in Los Angeles in September, indicating their continued commitment to being in the same city.