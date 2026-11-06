Kylie and Kendall Jenner Share Spontaneous Kiss at Kendall's 31st Birthday Party

Kylie and Kendall Jenner shared a playful kiss during Kendall's 31st birthday celebration on November 3. Khloe Kardashian posted a viral video of the moment.

Kylie Jenner kissed Kendall Jenner on the lips during a lighthearted moment at Kendall's 31st birthday celebration in Los Angeles on November 3. The spontaneous display of affection between the sisters quickly captured public attention as family members gathered for an intimate event. Khloe Kardashian shared the footage on social media, showcasing the playful dynamic that defines their relationship.

The video clip posted by Khloe Kardashian shows the sisters swaying to music before Kendall playfully asked Kylie for a kiss. Kylie instantly leaned in and kissed Kendall on the lips, prompting both sisters to burst into shared laughter. This sweet sibling moment underscored the close and humorous dynamic between the two celebrity siblings.

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Khloe Kardashian captioned the viral video with the phrase, I love these two little pigeons. Happy Birthday to my Kenny, my forever love. The post served as a primary channel for sharing updates on family interactions. It reinforced the narrative of sibling unity within the entertainment industry while celebrating Kendall's milestone birthday.

Before this video trended online, Kylie Jenner posted a series of archival photographs featuring herself and Kendall from their early years. She accompanied the images with a heartfelt message stating, I am who I am because of who you have been to me. The note ended with an affectionate nickname for her sister.

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These expressions of love contrasted with past admissions made by Kendall regarding their relationship dynamics. On a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kendall revealed feelings of jealousy toward Kylie during their childhood. She specifically noted that she was upset because Kylie had smoked weed before she did.

Kendall explained that her envy stemmed from perceiving that Kylie enjoyed greater freedom at the time. She eventually resolved the tension by joining in the activity with her sister. She described the outcome as a positive experience that strengthened their bond and led to her having the best time ever.

The birthday celebration occurred while both sisters are engaged in high-profile romantic relationships. Kylie Jenner has been publicly linked to actor Timothée Chalamet since 2023. The couple has maintained a low-key but consistent public presence throughout their relationship.

Kendall Jenner has been romantically associated with actor Jacob Elordi since earlier this year. The family continues to navigate public scrutiny while maintaining close personal ties. Khloe's social media posts remain a key source for fans tracking their interactions.

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The event highlighted the enduring connection between the Jenner sisters despite their individual romantic pursuits. Fans and followers reacted positively to the display of sibling affection on social media platforms. The video served as a reminder of their supportive relationship amidst busy careers.

The gathering in Los Angeles brought together the Kardashian-Jenner family members for shared memories. The intimate nature of the party allowed for genuine moments of connection away from the spotlight. This celebration marked another chapter in the ongoing story of their family bond.