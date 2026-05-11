Vikings Bench Kyler Murray for Carson Wentz Against Bills as Trade Rumors Intensify

The Minnesota Vikings are starting Carson Wentz at quarterback in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills, with Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring injury and calling him week to week.

The Minnesota Vikings have officially named Carson Wentz the starting quarterback for their Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This decision comes after star signal-caller Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury that will sideline him for the game.

Murray is now listed as week-to-week with the hamstring issue, marking his second absence of the season following a previous concussion. The move shifts the offensive reins to Wentz, who steps in during a critical juncture for the team as they weigh their options at the position ahead of the trade deadline.

Also read Vikings' Uphill Battle for a Potential Kyler Murray Trade Solution Officially Steepens

This benching follows a tough loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, where Murray struggled significantly. Minnesota enters this contest as the NFL's final unbeaten team despite an offense that has shown considerable inconsistency through a six-win start. Wentz brings experience to the field, having previously thrown a pass in two games for the Vikings this year.

Wentz could dramatically elevate the fantasy ceiling for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson showed his potential during the season opener against the Green Bay Packers after Murray suffered a concussion. He hauled in eight passes for 92 receiving yards and two touchdowns in that performance.

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However, Jefferson has failed to reach those heights since, averaging just 9.25 fantasy points from Week 2 to Week 8. He has accumulated just 335 receiving yards this season. The Bills present a highly favorable matchup for Wentz and Jefferson, entering Week 9 with the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league.

Jefferson is projected to see expanded volume with another nine-plus target game. He recorded nine-plus targets in both Week 1 and Week 8. Wentz's presence on the field may help unlock the passing attack against a vulnerable Buffalo secondary.

Amid reports of Wentz taking the reins, NFL reporter Evan Sidery floated the hypothetical of the Vikings gearing up for a midseason trade for a veteran quarterback. Minnesota is expected to keep Murray out due to his injury, but legitimate questions remain about the long-term plan at quarterback.

One name frequently mentioned in these rumors is Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Bringing in Herbert would be a massive swing for both the superstar signal-caller and the Vikings' offense. He would thrive in head coach Kevin O'Connell's system and significantly benefit the fantasy outlook for pass-catchers like Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

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Minnesota is in win-now mode with the top-ranked defense in the NFL. They could emerge as serious suitors for the Chargers quarterback as the 0-7 Chargers are expected to move some star pieces amid reports of a fire sale in Los Angeles.

Herbert has struggled without a strong supporting cast and a lackluster offensive line. Minnesota's offense could benefit the four-time Pro Bowler just as much as the unit would benefit from his presence. Other potential options like Daniel Jones could also benefit the offense from a fantasy perspective.

While Jones is not the same caliber of player as Herbert at the quarterback spot, he remains a viable alternative. The Vikings' decision to start Wentz for Week 9 comes as they look to get back on track after their first loss of the season. The team aims to stabilize their offense while exploring high-upside trade scenarios.