Analyst Dan Dakich argues that Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is not the right match for the Michigan job despite his proven success, while other sports news covers NBA player absences, Clemson's coaching situation, and Super Bowl preparations.

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He's proven that he just doesn't fit at Michigan.

Also read Michigan, Kyle Whittingham Hit With Significant Recruiting Loss

"This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. This weekend at The Big House matches up two programs with wildly different histories, backgrounds, geographic regions and recruiting success.

Michigan, one of college football’s unquestioned blue bloods, against the, who for years were a punchline and in recent years have been better known for crowd shots of a two-thirds-empty Rose Bowl than for their on-field success. MICHIGAN HIRED KYLE WHITTINGHAM TO FIX ITS MESS. INSTEAD, HE’S CREATED AN EVEN BIGGER ONE WITH WOLVERINES Both teams have first-year head coaches, also with wildly different pedigrees.

Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham after decades of sustained success in Salt Lake City with the Utah Utes, while the Bruins grabbed Bob Chesney whose most recent resume looks like this:Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines looks on while playing the Western Michigan Broncos at Michigan Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. It's Michigan, though, with all their immense resources and recruiting prowess, including signing one of the most highly-regarded quarterback recruits in recent memory,, that's struggled.

The Wolverines are just 5-5 on the season and are heading into Saturday with two-straight losses scoring a combined 13 points. They've lost to Iowa, Minnesota, Indiana, Michigan State and Oregon, and with UCLA and Ohio State looming, there's a reasonable chance the Wolverines miss out on a bowl bid.

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On the other hand, the Bruins head into Ann Arbor as the most surprising team of the 2026 college football season. Under Chesney, UCLA hit the transfer portal and immediately turned the program around.

While they've benefited from an easier schedule, they did beat aOne more win guarantees them a spot in the Big Ten Championship game, and effectively secures their spot in the Whittingham, in his press conference this week, was asked how Chesney and the Bruins had done it, and gave a, well, interesting answer.

"Transfer Portal. Look at their roster that's built. Man, what, 75% of their starters transfers for this year, and they hit the nail on the head with their evaluations in the portal. They did a great job of bringing in the right guys," he said.

"The previous school that the head coach was at, got a lot of players from there. I think they took 20-plus players from there, something like that. And that's really how you do it in this day and age from just overnight, so to speak, is through the Transfer Portal.

That's the only way you can do that and have such a marked change from one year to the next is you've got to have a really successful, great evaluation, and just get the right guys in, the pieces to the puzzle.

" That"previous school" Chesney came from was... James Madison. So Whittingham's contention here is that UCLA has become a top-5 team headed for the College Football Playoff because they pulled players from... James Madison?

Meanwhile Michigan is 5-5 and staring down a losing season with tens of millions spent on Bryce Underwood, Savion Hiter, and a long list of other former top recruits. Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Eugene, Ore. He's right about one thing though; nailing evaluations is more important than ever.

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Chesney clearly has a talent for evaluating the right players to fit his scheme and coaching style, and its paid off. UCLA is starting a backup quarterback, Ty Dieffenbach, just like Michigan is starting their backup. The difference is that the Bruins' running game is so good and well-designed that the offense can score points anyway. Michigan with Tommy Carr looks hopeless, though Carr's 4/12 for 45 yards line against Oregon might be even worse than hopeless.

That must be tough to hear as a Michigan fan, that your team has struggled to even reach a bowl game because your roster isn't as good as a bunch of former James Madison players. Michigan's struggles this year have raised questions about Whittingham's future in Ann Arbor, particularly because there's been a seeming disconnect between him and the team.

As well as some online chatter that he's checked out on the season and hoping for a buyout.to a question about his interest in staying at Michigan.

"But I guess anything I say, you can say, ‘Oh, that means he wants to get fired. ’ To me, that’s ridiculous. Do I want to continue? Yes sir, I would like to continue.

… That might be the most bizarre thing I’ve heard there.

" "I don't know who spun it that way, but like I said, you can take anything and spin it any way you want and try to get the desired outcome you're looking for," Whittingham said. "That was not the intention. " Head coach Kyle Whittingham of the Michigan Wolverines speaks to media during a postgame press conference after a college football game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Michigan Stadium on Sept. 12, 2026, in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Michigan Wolverines won 17-10. Few, if any, predicted that the Kyle Whittingham hire would be such a disaster at Michigan. He was one of the most consistent coaches in the country at Utah, always punching above the Utes' program size and resources. Now at Michigan, one of the best jobs in the country, he's struggled and is searching for answers.

Not every team with a new coach can turn itself around overnight, and it remains to be seen how the Wolverines and Bruins fare in the coming seasons. But no two teams exemplify modern college football and its unpredictability than UCLA and Michigan. Given how this season's gone, would anyone be surprised if the Wolverines pull off the upset?