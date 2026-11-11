Kyle Whittingham Praises Dan Lanning as Oregon Ducks Face Michigan at Autzen

Michigan's Kyle Whittingham praised Dan Lanning's Oregon recruiting, and Lanning called Whittingham a Hall of Fame coach ahead of their Autzen Stadium game.

Michigan Wolverines coach Kyle Whittingham drew attention on a Monday night for his comments about Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and the No. 16 Oregon program. Whittingham made the remarks on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, ahead of Oregon's matchup with Michigan at Autzen Stadium.

Lanning responded during his own press conference, offering praise for Whittingham and declining to take issue with his comments. The exchange placed two prominent coaches in the spotlight before a game that carries significant attention for both programs.

Also read Kyle Whittingham Doesn't Hold Back on Oregon Ducks' Recruiting, NIL Spending

Kyle Whittingham Credits Oregon Recruiting Resources

Kyle Whittingham said Dan Lanning does a strong job recruiting, and he tied that success to the financial resources available at Oregon. Whittingham said the program has more than $50 million at its disposal, which he described as a way to in essence outbid most competitors.

Whittingham was careful to note that the advantage is not universal, saying the Ducks could not outbid everybody but could outbid a lot of people. He added that the resources were not Lanning's fault, calling them a credit to the Oregon program, its dedication to winning, and the support surrounding it.

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Whittingham's comments focused on how recruiting competition works at the top of college football. In his view, a school's financial capacity, its commitment to winning, and its backing from supporters all shape which players choose which programs.

Dan Lanning Responds and Praises Kyle Whittingham

Dan Lanning said he had nothing negative to say about Kyle Whittingham and described him as an unbelievable coach. Lanning said he understood the situation Whittingham was describing, pointing to the spending decisions Michigan has made on its coaching staff.

Lanning suggested that Michigan is spending more of its money on coaches it is letting go, which he believes could make it difficult to sign players. He also said Michigan has signed a couple of players that Oregon was not able to compete for, possibly because much of that money is tied up in another player.

Lanning concluded by calling Kyle Whittingham a Hall of Fame coach and saying he had nothing but respect for him. The remarks show that the two coaches are speaking openly about recruiting, even as both programs prepare for a meeting at Autzen Stadium.

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Devin Jackson and Nasir Wyatt Show Oregon Development

Dan Lanning highlighted the growth of freshman safety Devin Jackson, who he said is always coming up to watch extra film and do more. Lanning described Jackson as highly coachable and said that when his level of communication goes up, his level of play goes up.

Lanning also praised outside linebacker Nasir Wyatt, saying he has grown as a player every year he has been at Oregon. Lanning noted that Wyatt's position is one of the more challenging on the field because of the volume of responsibilities and the need to execute on every snap.

Lanning said Wyatt is valued for his pass rushing but has also improved in run defense and coverage, adding that there is still room for growth. Lanning's comments on Jackson and Wyatt were part of a wider press conference that also covered quarterback Dylan Raiola's preparation.