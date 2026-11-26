After just one season, the tension is high in Ann Arbor, and Kyle Whittingham could be out sooner rather than later. Kalshi’s college football head coaches fire

After just one season, the tension is high in Ann Arbor, and Kyle Whittingham could be out sooner rather than later.chance it was under a week ago, it's still one of the top-10 prices on the market.

Kalshi settles the market on whether he’s fired by February 1 or not. A $10 trade that he is fired by then profits $17.41. Ahead of the Ohio State season finale, Michigan is 6-5 and headed for the program's lowest win total since 2014 . While the defense has been solid, per usual, ranking top-10 in the Big Ten, this is by far the worst offensive output for the Wolverines in over a decade.

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Michigan is the second-worst offense in the conference and bottom-10 in the country with just 18.3 points and 296 total yards per game. It is also one of the worst passing offenses in the country and the worst among all Power Conference programs, with just 160.3 passing yards per game. Michigan started the season with Bryce Young under center before benching him for true freshman Tommy Carr.