Kyle Soller, Phoebe Campbell, and Francis Magee itching to join Tony McNamara's Mosquito

Hoult and Edgar-Jones play Ed and Kate, whose happy new marriage begins to crumble upon the unexpected appearance of “an intrusive mosquito,” which seems extreme, though we don’t pretend to know how the British perceive mosquitoes.

That annoying “bzzzzzzzzzz” could have sent Ed and Kate spiraling into an argument about how Kate always has to shut the windows around here and that I’m not happy, Ed, which is perfectly understandable. At any rate, story details from thescreenwriter’s latest come with Tuesday’s casting announcement, featuring the suite of actors who’ll join Hoult and Edgar-Jones as their “work lives, home lives, and everywhere in between” deteriorate.

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) as Hunter, a no-nonsense bloke who takes issue having to share the family biz with his half-brother Ed; Belinda Bromilow takes the role of Gail, a “trusted” anthropology PhD student; Francis Magee is Viktor, “a longtime employee with a score to settle;” John Macmillan is Georgie, a rival in Kate’s circles; Akshay Khanna play Will and Cressida, a married couple “with more secrets than their marriage can comfortably hold. ” Bamshad Abedi Amin (A premiere date has not been announced, but make sure to clear any standing water around your home on the regular just in case.