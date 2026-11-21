Mac Jones is the moment.

for the 49ers, many of his teammates view him as the life of the party. Jones recently went viral for accompanying Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams during the 49ers’ popular boombox entrance.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , Oct. 19, 2026.

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“Yeah I saw that. My kids sent it to me. It was awesome, but that’s how we see Mac like that every day,” Shanahan said.

“If you just saw it once, you’d be like who’s this corny white dude? But you don’t at all because he is like that all the time. He is always upbeat. He is always having fun.

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“There really hasn’t been a day that Mac isn’t like that, which is extremely unique. That’s why he’s one of the most liked guys on our team. ”Mac Jones #10 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center.

Jones joined the 49ers in 2025 on a two-year, $7 million contract. He has been a productive backup to quarterback Brock Purdy since his arrival last season. Teams showed interest in trading for Jones at the deadline, but the 49ers ultimately retained the Alabama product. While Jones may not be a starter frequently, his presence in the locker room can’t be understated.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones looks on before a game against the Washington Commanders at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. , Oct. 19, 2026. Mac Jones #10 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones on the NFL Network set at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center.