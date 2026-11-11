49ers Trade for Keenan Allen; Shanahan Explains Fit, NFL Discipline Possible

The 49ers traded for wide receiver Keenan Allen to improve separation and catching for Brock Purdy. Allen may face a three-game suspension from the NFL for an August DUI arrest.

The San Francisco 49ers have acquired wide receiver Keenan Allen in a trade, but head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged on Wednesday that the team may be without him due to an ongoing NFL investigation.

Keenan Allen Arrested On Multiple DUI Charges

Allen was arrested in August on multiple DUI charges and could face a three-game suspension. The need for a receiver grew after the 49ers Week 9 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. They could not continue to rely on Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing. The team chose Allen over other options like Josh Downs.

Also read What the 49ers' Trade for Keenan Allen Means About Mike Evans

Shanahan explained the trade by saying, Trying to get the best receiver you can. It always starts with separating, catching the football. He has always been as good as anyone at separating. Always had as good hands as anyone, and then how good he plays without the ball.

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He is a guy who blocks. He never takes a down off and is extremely competitive. A very smart, aware football player. The keyword in Shanahan's explanation is separating.

Keenan Allen Remains Sharp Route Runner

Despite being 34 years old, Allen remains a sharp route runner. The 49ers needed someone who could carve out space for Brock Purdy to throw to, avoiding tight-window throws that can stall drives or lead to interceptions. Allen will not be a downfield threat, which has never been his game, but he will be proficient around 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Whenever the 49ers need a quick outlet or a short-yardage conversion, they can look to Allen.

Purdy now has George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Allen as his trio until Evans returns. The fit makes sense for the 49ers. Having Downs would have been nice to stretch the field, but having a player who can separate almost at will fits the 49ers better. Shanahan added, We were really excited to get him.

We think he makes us a lot better. Keenan has obviously had an unbelievable career. It was cool to turn on his tape and watch him in Indy and still see the same guy, so we were pumped to get him. While Allen is expected to be an immediate contributor in San Francisco's wide receiver room, he is still awaiting disciplinary action from the NFL.

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NFL Investigation Impacts Allen Availability

On Wednesday, Shanahan told reporters, We know the league handles that. It could go either way. So we are waiting for them to say. California Post senior sports reporter Edward Lewis reported on Aug. 30 that Allen was pulled over by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers at 1 a.m. after his vehicle was stopped in a no-parking zone on an Indianapolis roadway.

Lewis obtained a copy of Allen's mugshot hours after his arrest, and he was seen having red, glassy eyes after his arrest. Allen was booked on two misdemeanor charges that included one count of DWI/DUI/OWI-endanger person and one count of DWI/DUI/OWI-ACE .08 or more. He could face a three-game suspension. Allen has played in eight games with the Colts this season and has had 40 receptions for 351 yards with one touchdown.

The 49ers are aware that his availability could be affected by the league's decision. The team is preparing for the possibility of being without Allen, but they are excited about what he brings when available. His ability to separate and catch the football consistently should help Purdy and the offense. Shanahan emphasized that Allen's competitiveness and intelligence make him a valuable addition.

The 49ers believe he can contribute immediately once any disciplinary matter is resolved.