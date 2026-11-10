Kyle Shanahan Reveals Plans for 49ers' Starting Three Safeties

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan reveals his plans for a crowded safety room after rotating three potential starters in Week 9.

out of the bye. They had three players with starting capability and two starting spots to fill. Instead of making a firm decision, the 49ers decided to rotate Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, and Ji’Ayir Brown in their Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I don't think we know what the end goal is,” said Shanahan in a conference call on Monday. “We got three good guys that are playing at a very high level. So, you just play that till it plays itself out. ” The 49ers started the season with Ji’Ayir Brown starting next to Marques Sigle.

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However, as Shanahan noted, that was mostly because third-year starter Malik Mustapha was hurt in the summer leading into the season. Sigle was playing too well to bench. When Sigle got hurt, Mustapha came back. Now, he is playing too well to bench, according to Shanahan.

“Just like Malik hurt his playing time just because of injuries in training camp,” admitted Shanahan. “Then kind of the same thing happened to Sigle, who was also playing at a real high level before he was hurt. And Tig's been the one who stayed consistent and healthy. So all three of those guys have been going.

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” So, according to Shanahan, the team does not plan to bench any of them as of now. They will rotate the group. So, Mustapha plays with Brown, Brown plays with Sigle, and Sigle plays with Mustapha. Shanahan said that if they separate themselves, that is great, but he does not need to see that.

“I think it's been if two separate themselves way over another, then obviously we would keep those guys out there longer,” added Shanahan. “But we'll just keep doing it week to week, and we'll see what it ends up. But it's a pretty good problem to have. ” Shanahan appears to have no intention of making a firm decision anytime soon.

Mustapha led the way with 41 snaps in Week 9. Brown had 31 and Sigle had 22. We will see if they change the rotation in Week 10 when the 49ers take on the Dallas Cowboys. Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game.

Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis.

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His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level.

He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.