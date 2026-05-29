Kyle Shanahan gives surprising injury update on 49ers running back

OTAs for the NFL began this week, but the injury bug has already hit the 49ers’ locker room. When coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media Thursday, he informed reporters that running back Isaa…

When coach Kyle Shanahan met with the media Thursday, he informed reporters that running back Isaac Guerendo tore a pectoral muscle while lifting weights about a month ago.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday he doesn’t expect running back Isaac Guerendo to return until near the end of training camp. Shanahan added that Guerendo’s injury isn’t season-ending and expects him to be back near the end of training camp. 49ers RB Isaac Guerendo tore his pec lifting weights about a month ago, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he could be ready at the end of training camp.

In his rookie season, he played in 16 games for the 49ers, who were without reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey — who was sidelined for the season due to a torn Achilles. The 49ers had five different players lining up behind Brock Purdy at running back that year.

Jordan Mason was the team’s leading rusher, and Guerendo backed him up.49ers running back Isaac Guerendo rushed for 420 yards on 84 carries in 2024, but he played only on special teams last season. But even with the quality production, Guerendo dealt with nagging injuries all season, sometimes not finishing games and dealing with a bad hamstring, groin, ankle and shoulder. Now dealing with another injury, Guerendo is looking more like a question mark to make the 49ers’ roster.

He is battling Kaelon Black for the third running back spot on the depth chart.





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