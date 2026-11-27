Russell Wilson and wife Kristin honor her late mother Gini with breast cancer awareness initiatives and support for the Lynne Cohen Foundation before the November 29 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson prepares to step onto the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, November 29, carrying a deep personal tribute to his late mother-in-law. The upcoming matchup serves as more than just a professional athletic contest, acting instead as a platform for significant personal advocacy regarding health and family legacy. Wilson has made it clear that the memory of Gini Cohen will remain a central focus throughout the game week.

Honoring Gini Cohen's Legacy Through Sports

Wilson recently spoke exclusively with Us magazine about the profound impact his late mother-in-law had on his family and her enduring influence on his wife, Kristin. He revealed that he never had the opportunity to meet Gini in person, but her memory is kept alive through Kristin's ongoing work in breast cancer awareness. Wilson noted that when Kristin discusses her advocacy partnerships, it provides a meaningful space for her to share cherished memories and describe the strength Gini displayed during her illness.

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The quarterback explained that as a teenager, Kristin was unaware of the full extent of her mother's health struggles. As she has aged, her father has shared more details about the various doctors she consulted and the treatments she attempted. Wilson emphasized that understanding this history highlights the incredible resilience Gini possessed, noting that their awareness of her battle demonstrates her true strength. This personal connection drives Wilson's commitment to supporting causes that help families navigate similar health crises.

Supporting the Lynne Cohen Foundation Initiative

To concretize this tribute, Wilson's cleats worn during the November 29 game will support the Lynne Cohen Foundation. This organization is dedicated to preventing breast and ovarian cancer by focusing on early detection, genetic counseling, and community-based care. Wilson described the cause as being near and dear to his heart, citing that one of his own aunts is a breast cancer survivor. He stated that witnessing the effect cancer has had on his wife's family firsthand has shown him the critical importance of early screening and detection efforts.

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Wilson expressed excitement about contributing any amount of awareness that might help save lives through these preventative measures. The decision to link his professional gear with this charitable foundation underscores the intersection of his athletic career and his personal values. By wearing cleats that benefit the Lynne Cohen Foundation, Wilson aims to direct attention to the life-saving potential of early medical intervention, a cause that resonates deeply with his own family history.

Family Traditions and Holiday Celebrations

Beyond the on-field tribute, Wilson highlighted the importance of family gatherings amidst the rigorous NFL schedule. This holiday season, the 49ers calendar allowed Wilson and Kristin to host Thanksgiving at their home in California. The event included all of Wilson's family flying in from his home state of Ohio to celebrate together. Wilson explained that this has become a cherished tradition for the couple for several years, driven by the difficult reality of professional football schedules.

The quarterback noted that missing holidays is a common part of the job, stating he has lost count of the number of Christmases and Thanksgivings he has missed throughout his career. Despite these logistical challenges, Wilson and Kristin prioritize celebrating Thanksgiving, whether it falls a week or two before or after the actual holiday date. Wilson identified Thanksgiving as his favorite holiday, emphasizing that making time for family is a non-negotiable priority regardless of scheduling constraints.

Wilson's Response to Roster Controversies

In addition to personal tributes, Wilson addressed recent roster movements involving other league figures. He called on Aaron Rodgers' inner circle, including the quarterback's wife, Brittani, to advise Rodgers after his shocking release from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson suggested that family members and close associates should engage in honest conversations with Rodgers to help him process the situation. This intervention highlights the interconnected nature of the NFL community and the support systems that often exist among players and their families.

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Wilson's comments reflect the broader emotional landscape of the league, where personal relationships often intersect with professional decisions. By urging Rodgers' close associates to speak sense into the quarterback, Wilson demonstrated a concern for his peers that extends beyond team rivalries. This incident, alongside his dedication to his mother-in-law's memory, paints a picture of a player deeply engaged with both the personal and professional dynamics of the modern NFL season.