Kyle Richards Recommends Her Go-To Beauty and Wellness Products

Reality star and actress Kyle Richards shares her favorite beauty and wellness products that keep her looking and feeling her best. From makeup essentials to sleep-tracking technology, Richards' recommendations offer a glimpse into the world of celebrity self-care.

Page Six may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you click or buy through our links. Featured pricing is subject to change. 'It looks very real... looks like diamonds,' she told viewers, calling it a 'great gift' that's 'easy to layer.' While Richards regularly sings Laura Geller's praises, this time around she selected a full starter set of makeup, along with her 'miracle' brushes.

'You just never know when you want to touch up and look cute — can't be taking chances, guys!' she quipped, calling all of Geller's products 'amazing.' 'Everybody loves this skin cream, everybody talks about it,' Richards raved of this rich moisturizer. Plenty of A-listers are indeed talking about Tatcha; Meghan Markle's a longtime fan of the brand, while Selena Gomez called this face cream 'so thick and yummy.' I dried my hair on camera once...everyone was coming up to me saying, 'What is that?'” Richards recalled of this 'amazing' multitasking tool. Whether you're getting ready for a Valentine's Day date or a cocktail party, consider this Richards-approved midi sold in a whopping 32 shades.Richards isn't the only one obsessed with Oura's sleep-tracking rings; we've spotted the sleek wearable tech on everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Prince Harry.that keep stars red carpet-ready. She consults stylists and industry pros — including celebs themselves — for firsthand product recommendations, trend predictions and more. In addition to writing for Page Six since 2020, her work has been featured in USA Today and Parade. I tried the $4,500 facial the Kardashians swear b





PageSix / 🏆 320. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KYLE RICHARDS BEAUTY PRODUCTS WELLNESS TIPS CELEBRITY SELF-CARE OURA RINGS TATCHA SKINCARE LAURA GELLER MAKEUP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Richards Reveals Depression Struggles and Near Exit From 'RHOBH'Kyle Richards, star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' candidly discusses her battle with depression and the reasons behind her near-departure from the show during the current season. She attributes her emotional struggles to the constant scrutiny and conflict with her co-stars, coupled with personal challenges arising from her recent separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Read more »

Kyle Richards Calls Out Sutton Stracke for Resurfacing Infidelity RumorsKyle Richards expresses disappointment and distrust towards Sutton Stracke after Stracke brought up infidelity rumors regarding Richards' marriage to Mauricio Umansky during a dinner with fellow Housewives. Richards reveals that Stracke apologized for her comments, but the incident has strained their friendship.

Read more »

Kyle Richards' Texts with PK Fuel Feud with Dorit KemsleyKyle Richards' text messages with PK Kemsley after his separation from Dorit Kemsley continue to cause tension between the two women on the latest episode of RHOBH. Kyle's texts, revealed during the episode, show a pattern of communication with PK but no direct outreach to Dorit. This fuels a larger conflict and leads to heated confrontations with Kyle ultimately walking off set.

Read more »

Kyle Richards Reacts to Garcelle Beauvais’ Lesbian Comment on RHOBHKyle Richards thinks Garcelle Beauvais made the lesbian comment on ‘RHOBH’ to ‘get a reaction’ out of her

Read more »

Mauricio Umansky Moves On From Kyle Richards, Spotted with Model in AspenFollowing his separation from Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky is enjoying a carefree life. Sources reveal that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was recently seen packing on the PDA with model Klaudia K in Aspen. While he's having fun and exchanging numbers with other women, Umansky insists he's not looking for anything serious. Despite the separation, Richards and Umansky remain good friends and navigate their new normal, with Richards admitting that seeing photos of Umansky's dating life is 'strange' but unavoidable.

Read more »

Kyle Richards Brings Up Photo of Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky on 'RHOBH'On the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', Kyle Richards brought up a photo of Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky being 'touchy-feely' after Bozoma Saint John questioned Richards' decision to stay in touch with Dorit's estranged husband, PK. Richards denied sending anything inappropriate to PK and then criticized Dorit for remaining friendly with her estranged husband, Mauricio.

Read more »