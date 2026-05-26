Kyle Richards' Fans Stunned by Early ER Appearance

Kyle Richards, known for her role in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, made an unrecognizable appearance in ER, the 25-time Golden Globe-winning drama. She played Nurse Dori Kerns in 21 episodes of the show, debuting in the fifth season in 1998.

Kyle Richards ' fans were left stunned as the star's early - and unrecognizable - appearance in an iconic multi-award-winning show went viral. Richards, 57, known to today's audiences as the drama-inducing, glamorous star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, first captivated viewers with roles in classics including Halloween in 1978 and Little House on the Prairie from 1975 to 1982.

However, one role in a 25-time Golden Globe-winning drama has largely gone under the radar: Richards starred alongside actor Noah Wyle in ER. Richards played the tenacious Nurse Dori Kerns - sans her now-signature hair extensions, fake tan and designer outfits - in 21 episodes of the show, debuting in the show's fifth season in 1998





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Kyle Richards ER Noah Wyle Nurse Dori Kerns Golden Globe-Winning Drama Drama-Inducing Glamorous Star The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

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